13 Simple Nail Ideas That Look Expensive—Even From the Salon Around the Corner

According to experts from Cosmopolitan, a Micro French is the very definition of “quiet luxury.” It looks simpler and more modern than a traditional French manicure and can even be done on the shortest nails.

If you’re still a fan of the classic French, we have an idea for you. Simply ask your nail technician to add a shimmering powder or a top coat with a pearl sheen — and voilà, your trendy manicure is ready! Such a subtle detail instantly makes the classic look more modern and interesting.