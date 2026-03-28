I Absolutely Refuse to Pay on My Boyfriend’s Mom Birthday Dinner, They’re Not My Family

Hi, Bright Side.

My boyfriend Jake and I have been together for almost two years. His mom, Linda, has never really warmed up to me.

Not in an obvious, dramatic way. More like the kind of lukewarm that’s almost worse. Polite enough in public, distant enough in private. I think it’s because I don’t want children. She’s never said so directly, but the coldness says it for her.

Last month, Jake told me his mom’s birthday was coming up and that the whole family was going out to dinner. The restaurant was this upscale Italian place. We’re talking a $400+ bill split between six adults. His two sisters, his grandparents, a few cousins.

I just looked at him. I told him his mom barely talked to me, that I wasn’t her family, and asked why I would pay for her birthday dinner. He got really quiet. Then he said that this was about showing generosity and compassion toward his family, even if things weren’t perfect between us yet.

I didn’t know what to say to him at the time, so I didn’t say anything. I understand that sometimes you make sacrifices for the people you love, so I decided I would go, even though I had a bad feeling about it.

The dinner happened. I was genuinely nice, not fake nice. I talked to his sisters, got into a real conversation with one of his cousins about travel and remote work. It was actually a decent night.

But then the check came.