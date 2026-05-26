I Refuse to Work Past 5PM Because I Watched Overwork Destroy Someone I Respected

Dear Bright Side,

I work as a graphic designer at an advertising agency. Nothing special about the job, but I liked it. Until about 6 months ago.

There was a woman on my team, Claire (I changed her name). She was the type who stayed until 9PM without being asked. Answered emails on Sunday mornings. Never said no to anything.

Our boss loved her for it. He’d mention her by name in meetings as an example for the rest of us.

Then one Monday he gathered the team and announced Claire was being “moved to a reduced role.” The reason? She’d been “showing signs of fatigue and declining output.”

I remember just staring at him. We all did. Because we all knew exactly why she was tired. That same afternoon I packed my bag at 5PM and left. I’ve done it every day since.

Nobody said anything at first. Then my boss caught me at the elevator at 4:55. “Pitch tomorrow,” he said. “Need everyone to stay late tonight.”

I said: “Tell me what you need from me and I’ll get it done before five.”

He looked at me like I’d said something in another language. “It’s about being a team player, Diana.” I just said: “My work will be ready. Have a good evening.”

The next morning HR called me in. They asked whether I was “committed to the company’s culture.” I told them my work was always delivered on time and that I leave when my working day ends.

Then I mentioned Claire. The HR manager wrote something down and said they’d “look into things,” and that I will be next.

That was two weeks ago. Some colleagues give me a look like I’m doing something brave. Others seem annoyed, like I’m making their own situation harder to ignore. Honestly, I don’t know anymore.

Was I wrong? And what do I do if this escalates?

— Diana