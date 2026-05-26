12 Moments That Remind Us Compassion Can Be Braver Than Anger

We are often taught that anger is the ultimate shield, that to be ’tough’ means to strike back, raise our voices, and demand space. But there is a quiet, radical kind of strength that requires far more backbone than a clenched fist. Choosing to meet hostility with empathy isn’t about being passive; it’s an act of defiance against a cynical world. Here are 10+ moments that prove compassion isn’t a weakness. It’s the bravest thing a human being can do.