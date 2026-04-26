I Refuse to Continue Working After Retirement Just to Support My Son’s Family

It was the receipt for a private ultrasound scan. Twins.

He had been hiding a new pregnancy from me while he was living under my roof and relying on my income. I was stunned. I asked him how he could possibly think this was responsible when he still hadn’t managed to support the children he already has without moving back in with me.

He pushed back immediately, insisting that everything would somehow “fall into place.” He even told me I should feel joy for them. But I don’t. It feels reckless. I can’t keep absorbing the consequences of choices I didn’t make.

I told him he has one more month to secure a job and leave my home. Still, I’m left with a heavy sense of doubt, wondering if I’ve crossed a line into cruelty. I know some people would say an adult child’s problems aren’t mine to fix anymore.

But his children—and now the twins on the way—are innocent. I keep circling back to the same thought: if I step away completely, am I abandoning them too? And if I see clearly that my son and his wife are not capable of stable adulthood right now, does that mean I’m supposed to take responsibility again?

I don’t know anymore. I feel exhausted, torn, and stuck in a situation that has no clean ending.

Tara