Rock and hard place. You are NOT responsible for their choices and while you love your grandchildren, they cannot be your responsibility. Your son and DIL have made their choice and that's to sponge off you and have more children they cannot support. If you keep giving YOU won't have anything left and then what happens????? You told them to leave, stick to your guns and make them leave. No more enabling. If you want to help in the future, think clothes for the kids or groceries.
I Refuse to Continue Working After Retirement Just to Support My Son’s Family
Providing financial support to grown children can quickly put pressure on retirement plans, especially when parenting responsibilities extend far beyond expectations. What starts as short-term help with money, child care, or a temporary gap between jobs can quietly stretch into long-term dependency. One mother finds herself confronting an unexpected turning point that forces a difficult conversation about loyalty, stability, and retirement security.
Hello Bright Side,
I had already stepped into retirement when my son asked me to take him, his wife, and their four children in. He was desperate. He swore he would be employed soon. That was eight months ago.
Yesterday, something in me finally broke. I told him: “Enough! Stop using me. Get out!” As he was gathering his things, she silently placed a crumpled receipt into my hand. When I looked at it, I felt a sudden sinking sensation in my chest.
It was the receipt for a private ultrasound scan. Twins.
He had been hiding a new pregnancy from me while he was living under my roof and relying on my income. I was stunned. I asked him how he could possibly think this was responsible when he still hadn’t managed to support the children he already has without moving back in with me.
He pushed back immediately, insisting that everything would somehow “fall into place.” He even told me I should feel joy for them. But I don’t. It feels reckless. I can’t keep absorbing the consequences of choices I didn’t make.
I told him he has one more month to secure a job and leave my home. Still, I’m left with a heavy sense of doubt, wondering if I’ve crossed a line into cruelty. I know some people would say an adult child’s problems aren’t mine to fix anymore.
But his children—and now the twins on the way—are innocent. I keep circling back to the same thought: if I step away completely, am I abandoning them too? And if I see clearly that my son and his wife are not capable of stable adulthood right now, does that mean I’m supposed to take responsibility again?
I don’t know anymore. I feel exhausted, torn, and stuck in a situation that has no clean ending.
Tara
I understand the feeling but they have to take responsibility for their lives offer to babysit sometimes to give them space to maybe come up with solutions.The grandkids needs someone to have their back a trip to the park or zoo would give them a chance to enjoy life with you
Dear Tara,
It may help to step back and look at the situation in plain terms:
- You ended your retirement to provide housing and financial support for your adult son, his wife, and their four children.
- What was described as a short-term arrangement has now continued for close to a year.
- In that period, your son has not managed to establish steady employment.
- Despite relying entirely on your support, he and his wife decided to expand their family further.
- The pregnancy was not disclosed to you until the point when you insisted that the situation change.
You are not removing your support without notice. A clear timeframe has already been set. It will likely feel difficult for them, and they may respond with anger, but that does not mean your decision is unjust or unkind.
There is something important to recognize here:
- “Things will fall into place.” is not a plan: It may be something he tells his wife, but when directed at you, it places the expectation on you to keep everything stable. There is no defined structure behind it, no timeline, no concrete steps.
- Yes, the children are not responsible for any of this, but their innocence does not automatically place lifelong financial responsibility on you simply because you are available. If that were the case, no grandparent would ever be able to retire, rest, or set boundaries.
- If they remain only because of guilt, the situation will stay exactly as it is. If you step back, change becomes unavoidable.
- At the same time, care and involvement are still possible. What changes is that you are no longer required to function as their permanent financial buffer.
We hope you are able to move toward a decision that gives you greater clarity and peace.
Bright Side
If this story resonated with you, there’s another perspective worth reading. It explores a daughter setting boundaries when her mother expects to rely on her financially in retirement after years of staying home. You can read it here.