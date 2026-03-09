I Excluded My Stepkids From My Birthday—It’s for Real Family Only

Hi Bright Side,

For my 40th birthday, I planned a small dinner and asked my husband to leave his 2 kids with his ex. “I just want the people I love most there.” He nodded quietly.

But on the day, the moment the guests arrived, I knew. Something was already very wrong. He walked in, calm as ever, straight through the crowd. My stomach dropped when, in front of everyone, he smiled and handed me a gift bag.