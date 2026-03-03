I Refused to Help My 51-Year-Old Dad Raise a Baby—His Choice, His Problem

Dear Bright Side,

My dad is 51 and raising a newborn alone. His gf vanished a week after the delivery. He sat us down and handed out babysitting shifts through 2027. I refused. I have 2 kids of my own.

He didn’t argue. Just slid an envelope across the table. I opened it, and my hands shook when I read the words.

Medical results. His. Stage 2 cancer. Diagnosed 3 months ago.

He wasn’t scheduling babysitting shifts because he was being demanding. He was building a survival plan for his baby in case he didn’t make it through treatment. I asked, “Why didn’t you just tell us?”