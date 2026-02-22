I Refuse to Repay My Dad for My College Tuition—Now I Know Why He Really Needs It

Dear Bright Side,

My dad paid my college tuition ($120K) 10 years ago. Now he's broke and wants repayment. I refused: "Parents don't charge interest on their kids!" He went quiet.

A week later, my sister called, crying, and I panicked when she told me something I never knew. Dad had taken out a second mortgage on their house to pay for my college. He'd told Mom it was for home renovations.

Mom just found out the truth, they're $120K in debt because of my education, and she never knew. She's furious at both of us.