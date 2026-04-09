I Worked Through My Son’s Illness—My Boss Refused to Pay Me

Dear Bright Side,



I’m the kind of guy who takes work seriously and I was committed to winning the rat race. So when my boss announced that we had an important new project that would require the team to stay late and work weekends, I didn’t complain. I showed up early, stayed late, and gave up my only time with my family. I kept telling myself this was temporary, that this is just what commitment to a job looks like. My boss had promised us extra compensation for the overtime shifts and I took that as my reward.