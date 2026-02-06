Get a lawyer but be careful I would still let them have her for the wedding. Because it can look like retaliation and some judges don't like that.
I Refuse to Let My Daughter Attend Her Dad’s Wedding
Some exes move on; others move against you. One woman learned the difference when a single notification on her daughter’s tablet revealed what was really happening. Refusing to let her child attend her ex’s wedding seemed like a reasonable boundary at the time, but that one decision had become the centerpiece of a plan she never saw coming.
For two years my ex has cried poverty: late on child support, unable to afford our daughter’s school expenses, always “barely getting by.” But somehow he has money for constant vacations, skipping custody weekends for beach trips and ski getaways with his girlfriend.
Last month he announced they’re getting married with a big destination wedding and wanted our 9-year-old to be the flower girl. I refused because I wasn’t going to play happy families while he dodged responsibilities and lied about being broke. He exploded, called me vindictive, said I was keeping our daughter from him.
Yesterday, my daughter left her tablet on the counter, and a text notification popped up from his fiancée’s number. The preview read: “...after the honeymoon, the lawyer said we have a strong case because...”. My blood went cold.
I opened it and found out they’re filing for full custody right after their honeymoon. His fiancée had accidentally sent our daughter a message meant for my ex, laying out their entire strategy—claim I’m “unstable and vindictive,” use the wedding refusal as proof I’m alienating her, argue their marriage creates a more stable home.
Then I saw the older messages where they’d been manipulating her with questions like “Wouldn’t it be fun to have your own big room at our new house?” and “Does mommy get upset when you talk about daddy?”
I thought I was protecting her by refusing the wedding, and now they’re using it to paint me as unfit. I haven’t slept and don’t know if I should confront them, stay quiet, or what my first move should be. What would you do in this situation? How do I handle this without proving their claims right?
— Sarah
This is incredibly tough, but don’t panic; we’ve put together some practical advice to help you protect yourself and your daughter.
- Secure legal representation immediately. This situation requires professional guidance. Contact a family law attorney as soon as possible, many offer free initial consultations. The message you discovered could be significant evidence, but you need an attorney to advise you on how to preserve and present it properly without damaging your case.
- Begin documenting systematically, but maintain perspective. Start keeping a clear record of missed custody time, late support payments, and relevant communications. However, avoid becoming overly focused on monitoring his every action. Keep your documentation factual, dated, and free of emotional commentary.
- Be really honest about the wedding situation. Look, maybe you had good reasons for saying no, or maybe you were partly acting out of hurt and anger, most of us would be. Either way, own it internally so you can explain it clearly if needed.
- Resist the urge to become consumed by this. Finding those messages was traumatic, and it’s natural to want to obsess over every detail, replay every conversation, and imagine every worst-case scenario. But that path leads to exactly the kind of anxious, reactive behavior they’re trying to paint you as having. Set boundaries with yourself—allow yourself specific times to think about this, then put it away and focus on living your life.
- Watch what you say, but stay authentic with your daughter. Yes, you need to be careful about communication with your ex, but don’t become so guarded that you turn robotic with your daughter. She can sense when something’s wrong, and shutting her out emotionally won’t help. You can be honest that grown-up stuff is stressful without burdening her with details. Let her see you handling difficulties with grace, not pretending everything’s perfect.
- Remember that being the better parent isn’t about being perfect. They’re going to paint themselves as the ideal family unit with their new marriage and stability. Don’t try to compete with that fantasy or prove you’re flawless.
Kids don’t need perfect parents; they need present, honest, consistent ones who love them. Your daughter already knows who’s been showing up for her all along, even if she’s too young to articulate it right now. Trust that foundation you’ve built together.
