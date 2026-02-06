I Refuse to Let My Daughter Attend Her Dad’s Wedding

For two years my ex has cried poverty: late on child support, unable to afford our daughter’s school expenses, always “barely getting by.” But somehow he has money for constant vacations, skipping custody weekends for beach trips and ski getaways with his girlfriend.

Last month he announced they’re getting married with a big destination wedding and wanted our 9-year-old to be the flower girl. I refused because I wasn’t going to play happy families while he dodged responsibilities and lied about being broke. He exploded, called me vindictive, said I was keeping our daughter from him.

Yesterday, my daughter left her tablet on the counter, and a text notification popped up from his fiancée’s number. The preview read: “...after the honeymoon, the lawyer said we have a strong case because...”. My blood went cold.

I opened it and found out they’re filing for full custody right after their honeymoon. His fiancée had accidentally sent our daughter a message meant for my ex, laying out their entire strategy—claim I’m “unstable and vindictive,” use the wedding refusal as proof I’m alienating her, argue their marriage creates a more stable home.