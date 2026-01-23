I Refuse to Host My Sister—I Don’t Care If She’s Homeless With 3 Kids

My sister went through a bad divorce. She lost her apartment and recently her job. She has three daughters, all under 15. She has taken care of them since their dad left town after the divorce.

She kept jumping from house to house. She stayed with Mom for 2 months, then moved out, moved in with my uncle, then moved out, then moved in with my brother in the city, but only stayed with him for a few days before moving out.

She asked to move in with me, and I agreed, although I was a bit hesitant since I’ve got a lot on my plate. My husband is sick and was discharged from the hospital recently. She said that since I don’t have kids (which is a bit insensitive of her to say, given my infertility issues), then everything will be fine.

She moved in, and it was horrible! The girls started making an endless mess: they’d mess with the dog, break stuff, and stay up late at night, and worst of all, my sister would have my husband watch the girls while I’m at work and while she goes to the salon. Not to work there but to get herself ready for “job interviews,” which she never attends, then say “they didn’t hire her.”

I wanted to be patient and graceful and find solutions to the girls’ misbehavior, like hiding important stuff (my husband’s meds+my makeup). But it all came to a head days ago.