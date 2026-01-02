I Refused to Give Up Motherhood to Be My Mom’s Unpaid Caregiver

I went home and read the paperwork three times: care, housing, and medical decisions. My brother’s name sat there too, neat and unconditional. I called him. He said, “Wow, that’s a lot,” and rapidly changed the subject.

Mom texted asking if I’d decided. I didn’t answer. Now she’s older, needs help, and everyone assumes I’ll step in like I always did. Part of me feels cruel even hesitating; another part knows exactly how this pattern ends if I say yes.

So here I am, stuck between guilt and self-preservation. Do I take the deal and risk losing myself again, or walk away and let them call me heartless?

— Linda