I’m Using My Savings to Travel the World—My Childfree Daughter Is Furious

Your daughter made it very clear that she is child free by choice and not once did she tell you it's something she is considering when she is 40. Only now that you are choosing to spend your money on doing something for yourself she has suddenly had a change of heart. She is acting entitled to something that is not hers to begin with she is using the excuse of wanting to use your money to freeze her eggs to guilt you in to not spending your hard earned money that you spent decades saving. Ask her how she was going to use money that isn't hers to freeze her eggs when the money is yours and you are still alive so she doesn't even have it as inheritance. She is going to use excuses to try to emotionally blackmail you in to giving her your money and to not spend anything on yourself.

Do not back down and do not give her anything you deserve to enjoy your retirement and go on as many vacations as you want. You only live once and can't take anything with you when you pass so go nuts and do everything you have ever dreamed of doing but couldn't