13 Work Stories That Prove Real Life Beats Any Sitcom Script

I find it interesting that you describe her as a 'very old lady of about 70' as mum is 70 and doesn't seem old to me at all. I can say that I'm 47 and as I've gotten older I've learnt and understood more and more that no matter our chronological age, on the inside you feel the same. I feel the same on the inside as when I was 20. I understand a lot more but the me in the inside is still the same