I find it interesting that you describe her as a 'very old lady of about 70' as mum is 70 and doesn't seem old to me at all. I can say that I'm 47 and as I've gotten older I've learnt and understood more and more that no matter our chronological age, on the inside you feel the same. I feel the same on the inside as when I was 20. I understand a lot more but the me in the inside is still the same
13 Work Stories That Prove Real Life Beats Any Sitcom Script
Curiosities
05/01/2026
Funny work stories and warm professional moments have a way of sneaking up on you between one client and the next. Every job has its share of situations that no training manual could prepare you for. These 13 stories are proof that real life consistently beats any movie script.
I work in a zoo with exotic animals. On my head is a female lemur named Morty. Now she has grown up and become a happy mother in another zoo.
- I’d like to share a short story that really touched me. I work as a brow artist. A client made an appointment with me.
Turns out it was a very old lady... I don’t know how old she is, at least 70, and she doesn’t really have much eyebrows now. I think, “Okay, the ‘restorer’ mode is successfully activated.” I start the procedure, and a rhythmic house music is playing on the speaker.
Then I notice that my old lady is tapping her foot to the music. I think, “Maybe she has some kind of tic — it happens with age.” Then I look again. No, she’s tapping right to the rhythm, with her hand on her knee also tapping along. It was so cute.
I smiled and asked, “Do you like the music?” She replied, “Oh yes, it’s a very playful melody!” I thought, “How cute!” I just wanted to give her a hug. She started telling me about the music she used to listen to in her youth and how she and her girlfriends dated boys.
And at some point, I forgot that it was an old lady speaking. I realized that she’s a young girl inside. She’s just like me, only her journey has been longer, she has seen more, and she is wiser. That’s the only difference.
- I work as a cleaner. We arrived at the job, and things were scattered everywhere. Then the client suddenly said, “Actually, I don’t really need cleaning. But I’ll pay 50 euros for each document you find — I lost my passport and driver’s license somewhere in the apartment.”
I work as a dog sled musher. We have 50 sled dogs here, each one is absolutely unique. And yes, I know each dog’s name. I love my job!
- I work as an administrator at a vet clinic. People bring in all sorts of animals — cats, dogs, turtles.
One time, a guy brought in a rooster in a carrier and seriously asked if its “temperament” could be changed. The vet was silent for a while. Then he asked, “In what way?” The guy said, “Well, he’s pecking at everyone.”
The vet responded, “He’s a rooster.” The guy replied, “So what?” They stared at each other for about 2 minutes.
In the end, the rooster was examined and declared healthy. The guy left with his pet. We laughed for a long time.
- I do nails at my place. Once, I was really tired, but there was one last girl. She looked about 17 years old. So, we got started.
I have a TV on for clients. Suddenly, she asked me to turn the TV off and then said, “How about we talk about books instead, if you don’t mind?”
I’m a fan myself, so I couldn’t say no. During the entire 2-hour session, we discussed a lot of books. All my fatigue disappeared. She said she would come back again.
Started my first work-from-home job today. Waffles (cat) and Dennis (dog) made sure I stayed on task.
- A client signed up for an eyebrow session. She arrives and says, “Don’t change anything, just make it look nice.” I look at her: her eyebrows are different heights, half plucked, with no shape.
I gently explain that to make it look nice, the shape will need a bit of a change. She says, “No, no, don’t touch the shape.” Alright. I proceed as delicately as possible.
After the session, she looks in the mirror and says, “Why don’t they look like Bella Hadid’s?” Sometimes clients want Hollywood-level results, but without a single change.
- A client says during her pedicure:
“I think my husband has someone!”
“Why do you think that?”
“Yesterday he said, ’Why do all women have dry heels in winter?’”
I’m stunned:
“And?”
“Where does he see other women without socks in winter?”
Now we’re both sitting here thinking...
Saw a goat in the checkout line at work today.
Had a lady one time come to check out and she had a Joey. This was texas. She ran a sanctuary and he was still a little too young to be by himself. She had him all wrapped up and I got a kiss
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- I work in tourism. Once, we had a family who booked a house in the forest. An hour after check-in, they called, urgently requesting to be picked up from there because there was no plumbing, no Wi-Fi, and there were mosquitoes!
- A story straight out of a soap opera. I was hired to relay the flooring. And I found a bunch of trash, a couple of coins, and a gold ring under the old one. I gave it all to the owner, and she said, “This isn’t mine! Adam, dear?!”
Then she looks at her husband. The husband looks at me. I ask, “Did someone live here before you?” The woman ponders, then suddenly sighs with relief and says, “That’s right, there were other people living here before us! And I immediately thought of the worst...”
I don’t know why Adam was so nervous or what happened with the ring eventually, I’m just glad I didn’t end up causing family drama.
Bright Side
My sister works in a photo shop. And guess who she was asked to take passport photos for?
- We have a project; we’re handling web development. A client approaches us with a request, “Make the block’s black color even blacker.”
Naturally, all our attempts to explain to the client that the color is already as black as it can be, and about the complex process of color perception across different devices, didn’t succeed. Time passed, and we needed to resolve the issue somehow.
The solution came on its own: after exhausting all arguments and persuasion, and finding no understanding from the client, we just sent the version without making any changes, saying we did it, now the black color is blacker. The response was, “There! Thank you! Now I can see it.”
- A couple of years ago, I worked in a taxi support service, interacting with clients, handling their complaints, helping them find lost items, and the like.
One time, a guy calls, saying he wants to file a complaint about the driver who had just driven him home from work. I asked what specifically happened, and the guy said, “You see, I wanted to talk, but your driver didn’t utter a word in response. Not only was he silent, but he also tried to humiliate me with his gaze!”
I asked him not to complain, but just to talk to me. And the man told me that he had been promoted at work, that his cat had given birth to 2 kittens, and that his son had been accepted into college. I listened. No complaints followed.
We are a team of bakers and each one participates on the process. But the color was my part of the job today.
- I am a manicurist. I work in a salon, but sometimes I also take clients at home. I have an average level of experience — I do nails well, but it takes a long time, yet I earn 3 times more than other manicurists. How?
I allow my clients to sleep during the procedure. Initially, we discuss all the details, then I make them tea, lay them on a comfortable sofa, and create beauty while they sleep. I’ve already built a clientele who loves this experience.
Now I’m planning to open my own salon, where the work will be built on the same approach. Am I not a genius?
- My father works in making and sharpening keys. A man came in, asking for a duplicate. 2 hours later, he comes back:
“Your key doesn’t unlock the lock!”
“How can that be?”
“Here, take a look yourself!”
He gives the key and the padlock. Dad fiddles with it.
“Yes, indeed. Give me your key.”
“Here you go.”
“Well, your key doesn’t open it either!”
“Well, yeah, it’s old.”
“But I made it from your sample.”
“Well, I thought you’d give me a new key that would open it...”
In the end, he made him the key, taking into account wear and tear, and it worked just fine.
The hotel I work in has a resident dog.
- A girl comes to me for makeup. Everything is as usual: “Hi, take a seat, tell me what you’d like.” She says, “I want something light, nude.” I proceed. Light foundation, a touch of eyeshadow, fluffy lashes, a glow on the cheeks.
She looks in the mirror and asks:
“Where’s the makeup?”
“Well, that’s nude. It’s supposed to look like that.”
“Ohhh. I thought ‘nude’ was something dark, with glitter and eyeliner!”
In the end, we redid everything. Made dark smoky eyes with glitter. That’s “nude” for you, ladies.
What’s the most unexpected or funny thing that’s ever happened to you at work?
For more workplace stories, take a look at these moments that prove people are the heart of any job.
Please note: This article was updated in April 2026 to correct source material and factual inaccuracies.
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