My MIL Mocked My Boundaries — She Regretted That by Day Two

I rang her doorbell at 9 AM with both kids, their overnight bags, and the drum set behind me. I smiled and said, “We’re so excited for our sleepover, Grandma.” My MIL looked at the drum set on the doorstep.

She looked at the overnight bags. She looked at me. “3 days,” I said. “You always say you want more time with them. Here’s your chance. The drum set goes with them. They’ve been asking to practice.” Her husband appeared behind her. He looked at the drum set and started laughing. She did not. The kids ran past her into the house. I handed her the bag with their clothes, their snacks, and a printed note with their schedule. “They’ll want to practice before dinner. The drum set sounds best in the kitchen. Lovely acoustics!” I drove home and worked in complete silence for 3 days.

On day 2 she texted: “How do you do this every day?” I didn’t reply. On day 3 she called. “I’m returning the drum set,” she said. “And I owe you an apology.”

She came the following Sunday. She brought art supplies. Quiet ones. She hasn’t bought a loud toy since. Some lessons only land when you have to live inside them. I didn’t raise my voice once. I just handed her the weekend she asked for.

Now I’m wondering was I too harsh? Should I have just had a conversation instead of letting her experience it? Or do some boundaries only get respected when they’re felt, not explained?

Best, Emma