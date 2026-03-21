10 Moments That Show Quiet Kindness Is the Gentle Love the World Forgot

What a Heartless and Rude comment!! You have no idea how that lady got in those circumstances. Who are you to tell Anyone in Any circumstances Not to have children!! She may of just lost her job or husband passed etc. Your comments is undoubtedly the most Heartless and Rudess comment I've Ever Heard of in my Seven decades on this planet! You HavevZero Compassion! Pray that

You never fall on hard

Times!!