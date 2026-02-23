12 Acts of Kindness That Prove Empathy and Compassion Are the Strongest Superpowers

I abandoned my newborn daughter. “I feel nothing — she’s dead weight to me.” My husband refused to give her up. We divorced. He raised her alone.

I moved on. New husband. Two kids. A new life. I never looked back. Then my youngest son, six, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.

He was fading fast. An experimental treatment could save him — but it cost more than I could ever afford. My husband bailed. I was left alone, breaking apart in hospital corridors.

One night, after another failed treatment, I was sobbing in the ward when the door opened. I froze. It was my ex-husband. “I know everything,” he said quietly. “Lily and I want to help.”

A close friend of mine had secretly stayed in touch with him all these years. When my son got sick, she told them everything. My ex had been saving for Lily’s education, and his mother had left her a large inheritance.

It was Lily’s idea to give all of it away — to save the younger brother she had never even met. My ex came alone. He didn’t want me to face her, not like this. I accepted the money with a shattered heart.

My son is about to receive his first infusion. I still haven’t met Lily. I don’t know how to look her in the eyes. But her kindness pulled me back from the abyss — and may have saved my child’s life.