10 Workplace Moments That Teach Us Compassion and Wisdom Are What Great Teams Are Built On

I don't think a C section is the easy way out at all. There are many reasons people have C sections often for the safety of mum and bub but for those who choose this way they may not have the pain of labour but it is major surgery and that takes times to recover and heal from. Those of us who have been lucky enough to have uncomplicated natural births ( in my case 4) yes you can be exhausted but can be back on your feet and more or less recovered in a day or so. Either way bringing a baby into the world is one of life's most wonderful and precious experiences but comes with pain and discomfort either way I think, but totally worth it! I'm glad he did apologise but very sad he couldn't recognise how hurtful his ignorance was before he sent that text.