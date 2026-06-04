The coworker who reported him deserves credit. Too many people witness stuff like that and stay quiet.
10 Workplace Moments That Teach Us Compassion and Wisdom Are What Great Teams Are Built On
There’s this thing that happens at work sometimes: a quiet gesture, something someone did or said that you weren’t expecting, and years later you’re still thinking about it. Not the promotions or the performance reviews. Just a person being genuinely kind to another person, in the middle of an ordinary workday. These 10 real life random acts of kindness will make you want to be a little better to whoever is sitting near you tomorrow.
- My deskmate Gloria was going through a really brutal divorce. She didn't talk about it much at work, but you could tell. Some days she'd come in and she was fine, focused, her normal self. Other days she'd stare at her screen and I could see she wasn't really there.
Our manager was the kind of guy who noticed everything and Gloria had already had two conversations with him about being "off her game."
I started quietly picking up the slack. If she hadn't responded to an email thread by the end of day I'd jump in and move things forward. If she missed a deadline by a couple of hours I'd find a way to cover it or buy her time without flagging it upwards.
I also started making sure I had the kind of updates ready that she might be asked about in team meetings, so if she blanked I could smoothly fill in without making it obvious. I did this for weeks. She has no idea I did any of it.
Her divorce finalised, she came back fully and now she's one of the strongest people on the team. I never told her and I never plan to. Some kindness is just better kept quiet.
- So for context, I was a senior copywriter at a mid-size agency and we had this intern who had been with us for about 3 months. She was genuinely talented, but she was also terrified of talking to anyone above manager level.
We had a client presentation coming up for a campaign she had actually done most of the creative thinking on. She had come up with the concept, refined the messaging, basically it was her work with my edits and name on it.
A week before the presentation I told her she was going to present it. She went pale lol. She said she couldn’t, that she would mess it up, that the client was important. I told her that was exactly why she should do it.
We spent three evenings prepping, and I made her do it in front of me, in front of two other colleagues, over and over until she stopped apologizing mid-sentence. The day of the presentation she was still nervous but she walked in there and delivered it cleanly.
The client loved it and specifically asked my manager if the intern was available for the next brief. She got a full-time offer a few days later. She sent me a voice note on the day she got it and she was crying and laughing at the same time. I still have it saved.
- I was doing my PhD part-time while working full-time at a research institute. It was a lottt and actually harder because I was all alone in the city.
My supervisor at work knew I was writing it up and that my defense was on a particular Friday afternoon. He never said anything about it beyond “good luck.” I assumed it was that, he was busy, the defense was at a university two cities away, it was a whole thing.
I walked into the defense room and he was sitting in the back row in his regular work clothes, laptop bag still on his shoulder like he had literally just walked in. He gave me a little nod when I saw him and that was it.
He didn’t speak, didn’t introduce himself to anyone, just sat there while I presented and answered questions for 2 hours. When it was over and the committee came out and told me I had passed, he stood up, shook my hand and said, “I knew you would,” and then excused himself to catch his train back.
My PhD committee chair later asked me who he was and I said my boss and she said, “He drove four hours each way and didn’t tell you he was coming?” I had not even thought to ask how he got there.
I think about that a lot. He didn’t have to do it. He didn’t make a speech about it. He just showed up so I wouldn’t be alone in that room, and then left.
- We had a team of about 14 people and once a week we’d all go out for lunch together. It was meant to be a nice team culture thing but honestly it had kind of become a close-knit situation where the louder personalities dominated and a few quieter people just kind of faded into the background.
One of those people was a guy named Mick who had joined us from another country about four months in. He started making excuses to skip the lunches, saying he had calls, saying he’d eaten already.
I started skipping too and ordering food with him at the office instead. I just said once that I actually preferred not doing the group lunch thing and asked if he wanted to grab something nearby with me instead. We started doing that most weeks.
He told me eventually, a few months in, that the group lunches made him feel invisible because nobody really included him in the conversation and he had started dreading Thursdays. He said our lunch thing had genuinely made him feel like he belonged somewhere at that company.
- I was an event coordinator and about two weeks into the job I had badly miscommunicated with a vendor about the number of chairs needed for a corporate event. We were 40 chairs short the morning of, with guests arriving in three hours.
My senior colleague found out, looked at me for exactly one second, said “okay” and then just started making calls. She found a rental place that could do same-day delivery, paid the deposit on her own card because the company card was with the finance team and there was no time to chase approvals, and had 45 chairs arrive with 45 minutes to spare.
The event went fine. Nobody knew anything had gone wrong. Afterward she sat with me and walked through exactly what had happened and how to prevent it, no anger, no you should have known better, just here’s the gap and here’s how we close it.
- I joined a new company last year and the first few months were rough, like VERY rough. No friends, the work was harder than I expected and I was constantly second guessing myself. There was a guy on my team who sat two rows over. We didn’t work on the same projects much.
Somewhere around month two I noticed that whenever he went on a coffee run he’d bring one back for me without asking. The exact same thing every time: oat milk flat white, one sugar. I never told him that was what I wanted, he must have just noticed when I made it myself in the kitchen early on.
He did this for months. Just quietly included me. On days when the work felt impossible and I was sitting there wondering if I had made a mistake taking this job, that little cup would appear on my desk and honestly it held me together more than I can explain.
It sounds so silly to say a coffee changed things but it really did. It made me feel like I belonged.
- So I have hyperhidrosis, which means I sweat a lot, like way more than the average person, and it has nothing to do with temperature or activity. It’s a medical thing and it is honestly one of the most socially anxious parts of my life, it makes me soooo self conscious.
I was new at the job and was visibly struggling some days in meetings. I haven’t told anyone because I never know how to explain it without it becoming the thing the whole office gossips about.
One morning I came in and there was a small desk fan sitting on my desk. No note. I asked around quietly and my colleague Simone eventually admitted she’d bought it because she had noticed I seemed uncomfortable and thought it might help.
She said it in the most low-key way, like, “I just thought it might be useful, I had a spare.” And then she moved on and never brought it up again. She didn’t ask what was wrong, she didn’t make me explain my body to her, she just did something practical and kind and let me keep my dignity.
I kept that fan for three years. Moved jobs twice and brought it with me both times.
- My mum was hospitalised on the same day my team had planned a small celebration for a project I had led that had done really well. I found out about the hospitalisation in the morning and spent the rest of the day at the hospital, texting my manager that I was sorry I couldn’t be there. I genuinely forgot about the celebration entirely, it was the last thing on my mind.
She was discharged 2 days later and I came back to work still pretty wrung out. I walked into the office and the team had basically recreated the entire celebration, same cake, same decorations, same printed little cards. Someone had even kept a slice of the original cake in the fridge for 2 days on the off chance I came back before it went bad.
My colleague had organised the whole thing and just said “we weren’t going to celebrate without you, that would be weird.” I ugly cried in the break room.
How very kind of your co-workers. I've had really great ones over the years, too. When my mom had died, and I was out of town, when I came back there was an envelope full of cash that people had contributed, which was so beautiful.
- When our company switched to a new project management software everyone got one training session and then you were supposed to just figure it out lol. Most of us did fine after a bit.
But there was a woman, Gladys, who had been with the company for 22 years and was honestly one of the most competent people there in terms of actual job knowledge, who was really struggling.
She was too embarrassed to ask IT for more help and I could see her getting stressed every time she had to use the system. I asked her if she wanted me to sit with her and go through it. She said she didn’t want to bother me. I said it was genuinely fine and that the system was confusing even for people who were used to it.
We spent a few lunch breaks going through it together, slowly, no rushing, I wrote her a little cheat sheet with the steps she used most often. By the end of the second session she was navigating it confidently.
She sent me an email afterward that was so formal and sweet it made me smile for the rest of the day. She said, “I was beginning to think I had become too old for this work and you reminded me that I haven’t.”
Many moon's ago that is exactly what happened to me unfortunately,the people working with there wasn't so kind to me
- After eight hours of labor, my baby was delivered by C-section. I was exhausted in a way that doesn’t have a word for it, kind of floating, kind of not fully there yet, still figuring out that I was now a mother haha.
4 hours after the delivery, my phone buzzed. It was my boss. He texted, “Heard you got the easy way out lol. It’s urgent, check your email.”
I stared at it for a long time. I was too tired and too overwhelmed to even respond. I put the phone down and went back to being with my baby.
The next morning he showed up at the hospital. With HR. I thought for a genuinely terrifying second that I was in some kind of trouble. His face was red and he looked uncomfortable and he kept adjusting his collar.
He said, “You need to know that I was reported this morning for what I texted you. I came to apologise in person because a text isn’t good enough for what I said.” It came out that another colleague who had seen him write it had gone straight to HR that same night.
He stood there and said that what he had written was ignorant and cruel and that he understood if I didn’t accept the apology. He had clearly been spoken to formally already, you could see it. But here is the part that actually stayed with me.
After he left, the HR rep who had come with him stayed a few extra minutes. She told me that the company had arranged for two weeks of home-cooked meal deliveries to be sent to my house after I was discharged, organised through a group chat of people from the office who all chipped in. She said, “People wanted you to know you were supported.”
I cried so much the nurse came to check on me. I had a boss who thought major surgery was the easy way out, and I had colleagues who quietly made sure I would come home to a warm meal every night for two weeks. Same workplace, completely different humans.
Comments
I think every c-section is different for different people. Some people recover relatively fast others take longer. Either way I'm glad I haven't gone through any of it.
I don't think a C section is the easy way out at all. There are many reasons people have C sections often for the safety of mum and bub but for those who choose this way they may not have the pain of labour but it is major surgery and that takes times to recover and heal from. Those of us who have been lucky enough to have uncomplicated natural births ( in my case 4) yes you can be exhausted but can be back on your feet and more or less recovered in a day or so. Either way bringing a baby into the world is one of life's most wonderful and precious experiences but comes with pain and discomfort either way I think, but totally worth it! I'm glad he did apologise but very sad he couldn't recognise how hurtful his ignorance was before he sent that text.
Uh.....c-sections take a MINIMUM of 6 weeks to heal... i should know as I've had THREE! My 1st was an emergency after labor for 3 days. My 2nd was forced due to high risk twin pregnancy. My 3rd was forced as i could not vbac (vaginas birth after c-section) due to the damage to my organs from the previous 2 surgeries.... it gets easier each time but still take 6 weeks just to heal enough not to disembowel urself by simply moving.... having ur abdomen cut into deep enough to go thru skin, muscle, and organs is NOT easy on anyone. Period. Even us fast healers still need time and help doing basic stuff those first few weeks (6....not 2 weeks)
I had 3 children three different ways. One with all the drugs I could have. One completely natural, actually the best after the baby was born. The last one was a C-section. The C-section was the absolute worst to recover from. You can't even lift your toddler up. It took a good 4 - 5 weeks to heal, but they say 6 weeks.
A c section is a nightmare and not easy in the least. My pain control failed and I felt it. Now I have severe PTSD. It took 3 months for the incision to stop hurting, to the day. Yep. So much easier.