15+ True Gift Stories That Prove the Most Meaningful Presents Are Always the Ones That Show Someone Was Paying Attention

I have a very special friend who lives next door. She is almost 97, has been to all seven continents, was married for over 60 years and is just all around amazing.

She had a fall recently. I checked in on her virtually every day, generally in work clothes. For almost a month I took food, flowers and even took my guitar to play for her and her roomie at the rehab. I also have a collection of vintage brooches and wear a brooch nearly every day.

She noticed and now that she’s back home, she gifted me these 2 treasures. Her husband purchased the cameo for his mother. The little guitar her husband got for her when they were on holiday in Spain (60s or 70s). They are my new most favorite things.