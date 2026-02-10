10 Stories Where Hope and Success Guided the Light to Lifelong Happiness

I wish my heart wasn't so big sometimes, I'm 52 and up until almost 20yrs ago I thought everyone was like me born w a heart of gold , I never saw darkness in the world only bright sunshine, I paid for ppl, I gave ppl money clothes, food, my time, my help, my energy, my heart, if someone has an issue and they were suffering and they talk to me about it I try my hardest to fix it and if I can't I can't sleep or think about anything else til I do , I've always done everything my parents wanted and tried to walk a straight line out of respect for them examples " wasn't allowed to move out of my house unless I got married, not even when I got a great job opportunity w a free apartment, I had to be a virgin and give myself only to the person I married , wasn't allowed to go out really unless it was w my brother , and I didn't until he got married that was around the time I graduated from highschool, my father said he did not want me going to work he wanted me to stay home cook clean then get married this was the only rule I basically broke at 14 I went to work but I still did what I had to at home, but every time I came home from work he would give me grief saying how much u making this week say I said 200 he would say I'll give u 300 stay home but I always said no I loved going to work and make my own money, being first generation Italian family we serve the men and stay home and take care of everything the men go to work and bring home the money besides that they don't lift a finger there's was no going to sleep at a friend's house I wasn't even allowed to go to senior week down the shore w friends and I was 18 by then. I always bent backwards for everyone and anyone but the problem is ppl take advantage of my kindness all the time and they think I'm stupid cause I don't say anything if u borrow money from me I will never ask u for it , because I'm the type of person if I ever were to borrow money from someone soon as I could come up w 1 dollar I would bring it to them , so many ppl in America and Italy owe me so much money , I already know when someone is going to ask me for something I can smell shit from a mile away and I also know that when I do lend money I never expect to get PD back. My point out of all the good I've done and still do when I got sick and was in and out of the hospital I saw ppls true colors then when I kicked my x evil narcissist so called husband out is when I realized how evil and backstabbing, and manipulative ppl really r , he racked up all my credit cards that were only in my name so I have debt, my car got towed in the middle of the night cause he missed a payment or PD late or half when I'd give him the money to pay , when I took my kids to visit my parent not even 3 weeks went by he sold our 4 story house w all my belongings which was everything i possessed in my entire life , I had put money for my kids since the day they were born each month I would add to them bonds he took it all, so even though I would get my sanity back he left me homeless penniless w 2 young kids and permanently sick that I can't work, when I paid for everything, w that being said not one single person not family friends or anybody stepped in to help me after every I gave, and still now I still have nothing and I still give to others even strangers and no matter how many times the ones that are supposed to love us unconditionally belittle, or screw me over I still don't act mad I still give respect and help out ECT, sometimes after I do help or whatever I think about it later and tell myself how much of a sucker I am, I don't know how to say no , so yeah alit of times I wish I could be a evil selfish only caring about myself even for ten MN I want to see how it feels to not care about anyone