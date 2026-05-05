11 Kids That Remind Us Humanity Begins With Love and Kindness

14 Moments When Kindness and Empathy Created Happiness Money Can’t Buy
People
04/30/2026
Kids don’t overthink kindness, they just do it. And psychology backs it up: empathy is something we’re genetic, not just taught. In their smallest, purest moments, they remind us that humanity begins with love. Here are some stories to prove it.
These stories are proof that kids are born with kindness and sometimes, if we are lucky, we manage to carry this compassion and sense of humanity into adulthood. Here are 11 emotional true stories where one small act created a forever connection.