10 Moments That Prove Kindness and Compassion Are the Answer When We Need Happiness

How can you say something like that apparently you don't have children or if you do you've never had one to pass away!!! Well, I have!!! I had a baby girl and a baby boy born about a little more than a year a part, my little girl lived 26 days then passed away and my little boy lived 2 days then passed away. Their passing away was the worst thing I've ever been through in my life so far. For you to write what you did is absolutely horrible!!! You shouldn't have written anything at all, if you couldn't have just given her your deepest sympathy.

I send her my deepest sympathy.😪