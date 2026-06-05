12 True Stories of Kindness That Started With a Simple Thrift Store Find

“Someone on another page translated it through ChatGTP and it says: My dear Irene, Thank you for your letter and the flowers — almost the last breath of summer. I am better but very weak and shaky. Certainly a more lasting shake than I had sixteen years ago — still I hope to run on a little longer.

I quite forgot your birthday this year & have just done so in an odd moment. Was very ill then. Tell the children I am always pleased to hear from them, am glad to hear Charlie is settled at work and trust all will go smoothly and successfully with him.

(PS I think this summer has been a friend — 1 have not been far, and have really been ill since the middle of July — Perhaps things will be a lot brighter soon again.) 1 am not writing much yet. It is one of the most inconvenient features of my illness, the difficulty of writing. Love to Tom and all the babies.”