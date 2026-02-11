12 Stories That Show Kindness Is the Quiet Strength Our World Needs

My Nana was in a "nursing home" (I hate that term), and suffering from "SENILITY", this was in the late 60's. She would gripe at my Uncle John saying "why doesn't John come see me, Jimmy?" Uncle Jimmy had died YEARS before. Uncle Eddie and Uncle John always went to visit her. We lived across the country by then, or she would have had 8 MORE people who would visit her. I STILL miss you Nana.