12 Moments That Show Quiet Kindness Brings the World Together

People are so thoughtless... First, and main point is, it was the dad's house; he may do with it as he sees fit! His letter indicated why he did what he did-he wanted to bring his children together, and it did. Stop looking at the money, and how you would handle the situation, it's not about any of you; it's a story about understanding, kindness, and family relationship. Get out of your heads and work on your own family's relationship how you see fit... This family has theirs already worked out!