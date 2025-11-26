I Got Offered Double Pay at a Competitive Company, Now HR Got Involved

Dear Bright Side,

I (43,F) got a job at our competitive firm, same role, double pay.

When I went to hand in my resignation letter, HR panicked. They said a 2-week notice wasn’t enough, especially during our busiest season. I didn’t really care.

Then they added, “Betraying us and going to our biggest competition after 12 years won’t end well for you!” I just smiled and walked out.

But on my first day at the new job, something felt strange. Everyone in the office was staring at me. No warm welcome. Nothing.

Then I froze when I received an email from my new manager. It said, “We sincerely apologize for having to withdraw our job offer. We received a letter from your former company with negative feedback, stating that your work was left incomplete. We wish you the best of luck with your future endeavors.”

I went pale. That first day was supposed to be the day I signed my contract for this new, better job — but suddenly, I had no job at all.

Clearly, my former company had pressured them to drop me. No company wants to risk bad blood with another firm over a single employee.

What should I do? Was I wrong for leaving my former job?

Am I really the betrayer — or the one who was betrayed?

Yours,

Jane Q.