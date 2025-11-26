This is what drives me crazy about these "stories", and when I say story, I mean it.. First, unless you did something really bad, a competitor is not going to care if their competitor is doing good.. It just means more work for you.. Left work undone?? If it was just walked out, then yes.. 2 week notice, no..
Talking bad about an old employee is slander and against the law.. Every one in the office was cold to you.. Again, private matters are kept private.. No firm is going to tell the whole employee base about you.. That is, unless there are only 4 people working there..
just the letter stating your previous employer.. part is enough for you to sue both companies..
Lastly, if you have been with the same company for 12 years, I would think that would outweigh some disgruntled boss saying you are a bad employee..
So many holes in a story like this.. At least try to make them somewhat believable.
I Got Offered Double Pay at a Competitive Company, Now HR Got Involved
Many people face unexpected challenges when trying to improve their careers, especially when rival companies and workplace pressure collide. Stories about job transitions, employer retaliation, and sudden setbacks resonate with thousands of readers looking for guidance. Recently, we received a letter from a reader dealing with this very situation.
Jane’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I (43,F) got a job at our competitive firm, same role, double pay.
When I went to hand in my resignation letter, HR panicked. They said a 2-week notice wasn’t enough, especially during our busiest season. I didn’t really care.
Then they added, “Betraying us and going to our biggest competition after 12 years won’t end well for you!” I just smiled and walked out.
But on my first day at the new job, something felt strange. Everyone in the office was staring at me. No warm welcome. Nothing.
Then I froze when I received an email from my new manager. It said, “We sincerely apologize for having to withdraw our job offer. We received a letter from your former company with negative feedback, stating that your work was left incomplete. We wish you the best of luck with your future endeavors.”
I went pale. That first day was supposed to be the day I signed my contract for this new, better job — but suddenly, I had no job at all.
Clearly, my former company had pressured them to drop me. No company wants to risk bad blood with another firm over a single employee.
What should I do? Was I wrong for leaving my former job?
Am I really the betrayer — or the one who was betrayed?
Yours,
Jane Q.
This is what drives me crazy about these "stories", and when I say story, I mean it.. First, unless you did something really bad, a competitor is not going to care if their competitor is doing good.. It just means more work for you.. Left work undone?? If it was just walked out, then yes.. 2 week notice, no..
Thank you, Jane, for trusting us with your story. What you went through is shocking, unfair, and deeply personal, and we take it seriously. We’ve looked closely at your situation, and we have advice that can help you move forward. Let’s go through them together.
Document the Retaliation and Protect Yourself.
Save the withdrawal email and anything showing HR’s panic and threat. This is clear workplace retaliation and employer interference.
Create a digital folder with timestamps: rescinded offer, “incomplete work” claim, the HR quote. Strong documentation helps you fight defamation, wrongful blacklisting, or intimidation tactics between rival companies.
Push the New Company for Transparency.
Email their HR or compliance team and politely request a copy or summary of the negative feedback they received.
Companies become cautious when asked to justify blacklisting, sabotage, or unverified accusations. Your silent, awkward first day suggests internal nerves—sometimes a simple request forces them to reconsider or admit they acted too quickly.
Use Your 12-Year Reputation as Leverage.
A company doesn’t keep someone for 12 years if their work is “incomplete.” That claim is weak and suspicious.
Highlight your long record to industry recruiters dealing with toxic workplace exits, career sabotage, and competitive-firm drama. Present the situation as an unethical feud between companies, not a performance issue—this reframes you as the professional victim of corporate politics.
Explore Legal Options for Interference.
Your former employer clearly influenced the competitor after you resigned, causing a financial loss. That’s classic tortious interference, wrongful job offer withdrawal, and potential defamation.
A labor lawyer can tell you whether you have a case or if a warning letter to your former employer could stop them from damaging your future opportunities.
Luckily, there’s still plenty of empathy and compassion in the world to balance out the hardships we face. These 15 real stories are a reminder of just how powerful kindness can be.