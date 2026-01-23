My Husband Blamed Me for My Period on Our Honeymoon, So I Turned the Tables

Hi, Bright Side!

My husband and I got married last spring. He begged his boss for two weeks off for our honeymoon, planned everything three months ahead, hotels, flights, the whole deal. The night before we were supposed to leave, my period came. I told him, and he just stared at me.

Then he said, “You had one job.” Like I control my body like an app. He grabbed his keys and left. I sat there in shock for a minute. Then I smiled. Because I realized something.

If this is how he reacts to something I cannot control, what happens when life throws real problems at us? Kids, illness, job loss? I was done. I didn’t cry. I didn’t call him.

Instead, I called his mother. I told her exactly what her son said to me on the eve of our honeymoon. Word for word. Then I called my sister and started packing. Not my bags. His.

Hours later, he came back ready to apologize. Flowers in hand. Sweet voice. He opened the door and froze. His mother was sitting at the kitchen table with the angriest face I’ve ever seen.

His bags were by the door. And I was calmly sipping tea. He looked at me and whispered, “What is this?” I said, “This is me having one job. And doing it well.”

He’s been staying at his friend’s place for two weeks now. His mom calls me daily to check on me and apologize for raising him like that. He keeps texting that he “didn’t mean it” and I “took it too far.” But here’s what keeps me up at night.

If I forgive this, what’s next? What else will I be expected to just swallow and move on from? Am I crazy for not giving him a second chance?

Or did I just save myself from years of being blamed for things I can’t control? I need to know, what would you have done if your husband had said that to you on your honeymoon night?

Sincerely, Jenna