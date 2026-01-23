I PROMISE, YOU WILL REGRET IT MORE, IF YOU STAY WITH HIM. YOU CAN ANNUL THE MARRIAGE, IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN MARRIED TOO LONG, PLUS HE BROKE THE FIRST VOW. "IN SICKNESS". HE SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF HIMSELF. I KNOW THAT HIS MOTHER IS ASHAMED OF HIM.
My Husband Blamed Me for My Period on Our Honeymoon, So I Turned the Tables
Marriage is built on the small moments. How your partner reacts when plans fall apart, when things don’t go their way, when life gets messy. Sometimes, one sentence reveals more about a person than years of dating ever could. One of our readers, Jenna, reached out to us after her honeymoon took an unexpected turn, and not because of the destination.
Here’s the letter she sent us.
Hi, Bright Side!
My husband and I got married last spring. He begged his boss for two weeks off for our honeymoon, planned everything three months ahead, hotels, flights, the whole deal. The night before we were supposed to leave, my period came. I told him, and he just stared at me.
Then he said, “You had one job.” Like I control my body like an app. He grabbed his keys and left. I sat there in shock for a minute. Then I smiled. Because I realized something.
If this is how he reacts to something I cannot control, what happens when life throws real problems at us? Kids, illness, job loss? I was done. I didn’t cry. I didn’t call him.
Instead, I called his mother. I told her exactly what her son said to me on the eve of our honeymoon. Word for word. Then I called my sister and started packing. Not my bags. His.
Hours later, he came back ready to apologize. Flowers in hand. Sweet voice. He opened the door and froze. His mother was sitting at the kitchen table with the angriest face I’ve ever seen.
His bags were by the door. And I was calmly sipping tea. He looked at me and whispered, “What is this?” I said, “This is me having one job. And doing it well.”
He’s been staying at his friend’s place for two weeks now. His mom calls me daily to check on me and apologize for raising him like that. He keeps texting that he “didn’t mean it” and I “took it too far.” But here’s what keeps me up at night.
If I forgive this, what’s next? What else will I be expected to just swallow and move on from? Am I crazy for not giving him a second chance?
Or did I just save myself from years of being blamed for things I can’t control? I need to know, what would you have done if your husband had said that to you on your honeymoon night?
Sincerely, Jenna
Jenna, thank you for trusting us with something so personal. What you experienced wasn’t just a bad moment. It was a window into how your partner handles disappointment, and you had every right to take that seriously. Your calm, your clarity, your tea? Honestly, iconic.
Jenna, here’s what we’d tell you if you were sitting across from us right now.
You didn’t overreact. You reacted. There’s a difference. A man who blames you for your own biology on the night before your honeymoon is showing you something important.
Not that he’s a monster, but that he hasn’t learned how to handle frustration without making it someone else’s fault. That’s not a small thing. That’s the thing that will show up again and again unless something shifts.
- Trust your gut, not his revision of events. He’s rewriting what happened to make it smaller. “I didn’t mean it like that.” But he said it. And you felt it. Your body remembers what your mind might try to forgive too quickly.
- His mother’s reaction tells you everything. She didn’t defend him. She sat at that table with you. That means even the woman who raised him knows this wasn’t okay. Let that sink in.
- Forgiveness and reconciliation are not the same thing. You can forgive him for your own peace and still decide he’s not safe to build a life with. Those two things can exist together.
- Watch what he does, not what he texts. Words are easy. Flowers are easy. What’s he actually changing? Is he in therapy? Is he sitting with his own shame, or is he just waiting for you to get over it?
- You’re not crazy for protecting yourself. You saw a red flag, and you acted. That’s not “too far.” That’s a woman who knows her worth. Don’t let anyone shrink that.
- Ask yourself this: if your best friend told you this story, what would you tell her? Now say that to yourself.
Jenna, whatever you decide, know this: you already proved you can stand up for yourself. That’s the hardest part. The rest is just figuring out what kind of life you want to walk into next. And if you need a reminder that good people still exist, check out these stories that prove kindness is still the most powerful force out there.
Now we want to hear from you, dear readers. Have you ever had a moment where one sentence from your partner changed how you saw them? How did you handle it? Drop your story in the comments.