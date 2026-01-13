I Refused to Answer a Personal Question in a Job Interview—HR Got Involved
I was minutes away from landing my dream job, and then everything fell apart because I set one simple boundary. I am still confused about whether I did the right thing or if I accidentally ruined my own chances.
I had been interviewing for this role for almost a month. It was a big company, my dream job, stable, good pay, and something I really needed right now. The process was exhausting, though, and the competition was tough.
After 4 brutal interview rounds and spending $250 on the whole process, the interviewer asked, “One last thing, are you planning to have kids soon?”
That question hit me like a slap. I genuinely thought I misheard him. I paused and said, calmly, that was personal. He smiled, “We want committed employees.”
At that moment, I knew the interview was over, even though we both kept pretending it was not. I stayed polite, wrapped things up, and left with that sinking feeling in my stomach. I didn’t get the job.
Two weeks later, I froze when HR called and said they wanted to discuss my interview feedback. That is where things got even more uncomfortable.
HR told me that my refusal to answer a personal question during the interview had been noted by the hiring manager. They said it raised concerns about my “fit” and “transparency.” I honestly laughed because I could not understand what my family planning has to do with my ability to do my job.
For context, I am in my late twenties. I live in a country where these questions are technically illegal, or at least highly discouraged. Still, everyone knows they happen all the time during job interviews, especially to women. Questions about marriage, kids, pregnancy plans, and how “long-term” you really are.
I told HR exactly what happened. I repeated the question word for word. I explained that I answered professionally and set a boundary. I did not raise my voice. I did not insult anyone. I just said it was personal.
HR went quiet for a second. Then they said they would “look into it and get back to me.” But nobody has contacted me since then, I want to quit thinking about it. Since that call, I have been anxious nonstop.
I keep wondering if I should have just lied. If I had said no. Or said yes. Or said something vague to keep the peace and not get rejected. What would you have done in my place?
Comments
You have to be smarter than this in interviews these days. Always play along to their beat, no need to be so honest