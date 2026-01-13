I Refused to Answer a Personal Question in a Job Interview—HR Got Involved

I told HR exactly what happened. I repeated the question word for word. I explained that I answered professionally and set a boundary. I did not raise my voice. I did not insult anyone. I just said it was personal.

HR went quiet for a second. Then they said they would “look into it and get back to me.” But nobody has contacted me since then, I want to quit thinking about it. Since that call, I have been anxious nonstop.

I keep wondering if I should have just lied. If I had said no. Or said yes. Or said something vague to keep the peace and not get rejected. What would you have done in my place?