20+ Inherited Treasures That Mean More Than Money Ever Could

Sometimes people inherit not a lot of money or a jewelry box, but an old sewing machine, a collection of lamps, or even a walnut. Yet, these little things are more valuable for some people than any money. We put together stories from people who inherited the most precious thing — warm memories.

This tea set belonged to my husband’s great-grandmother on his mother’s side. I’ve dreamed about it for a long time. Recently, my mother-in-law passed the tea set down to me, and I squealed with joy.

While we were putting them away, my husband got a little teary-eyed. When asked, he explained that the cabinet you see is an inheritance from his grandpa, originally from his paternal great-grandma. So by putting this stoneware set into the cabinet, we were combining the 2 memories. He just cherished that thought.

I inherited a pair of binoculars from my grandpa. I think they’re really cool.

My grandmother taught me to sew on this sewing maching. Together, we made my prom dress and the baby blanket for my newborn daughter.

When Grandma was gone, my aunt tried to seize the sewing machine for herself, but then the whole family opposed. Now, I’m teaching my daughter to sew on it.

Every time I touch the machine, I feel Grandma’s hands. It’s like she’s still right next to me. I stocked up on a whole box of spare parts in advance, just in case I need to repair the machine. I’m definitely not parting with it.

Sometimes childhood dreams come true, thanks to an inheritance.

My gramma used to collect these bronze pencil sharpeners that were shaped like random objects like the Liberty Bell, a cash register, a wood-fire stove, etc. As a child I was enamored with them, so she gave them all to me when she began getting sick. © Breakzjunkee / Reddit

I inherited this beauty from my grandmother. The cape is made of wool and fits just perfectly. Just wore it to the store and got loads of compliments.

16 years ago, I inherited orchids from my grandmother. Every year, they bloom and remind me of her.

Recently, I inherited a pile of yarn from my grandma, and I’m just overwhelmed with emotions. Moreover, my grandmother specifically noted that all the yarn should go to me. That really touched me.

Some people inherit mysterious things.

When I was about 10, my great-grandmother passed away. She left behind 12 grandkids. Our parents decided to split up her non-valuable assets (basically nick-nacks and such they were otherwise going to donate) once they sorted out the real valuables. So all of us cousins assembled (oldest to youngest) and were each able to pick one item, per turn.

The most striking thing I chose was a decorative plate. A painting of 2 people (to this day, no idea who) but dated and signed; provoking the assumption it was a real-life portrait. There is no one left alive to ask about the identity of these two, but I love the plate nonetheless. I think the mystery adds to it. © Freemadz / Reddit

My mom died last year and I inherited her cat. Meet Jaq.

I’ve inherited my great-grandmother’s needle work table. Full of floss. The table was made by my great-grandfather.

My grandfather collected old oil lamps and glassware for decades. Now his collection is with me. I dream of restoring everything and displaying these wonderful items.

We can inherit not only things but also memories.

My grandfather’s grand piano. As young as I can remember, I begged him to let me have it when he was “done with it.” When he passed last year, I received the piano and with it came 28 years of memories, love, and wisdom he shared with me. It quite literally represents my relationship with him and I will cherish that forever. © readycent / Reddit

I inherited this Japanese garden. I have a lot of work ahead, but it’s worth it.

I inherited 9 Christmas ornaments from my grandmother. I’m so glad that something so fragile and beautiful has been preserved. Especially since Grandma is no longer with us.

Grandma bequeathed me her jewels. I feel like a girl again, trying on her rings and trinkets.

Grandma’s mixer has been serving us for over half a century. It remembers countless family dinners, birthday cakes, and weddings. I’m very proud to have it now.

Even silly trinkets gain value over time.

My grandfather, who died long before I was born, carried a walnut round in his pocket so he had something to fidget with. It’s nearly black and worn smooth, more like a pebble now. If I’m doing something important, I put it in my pocket for luck. © Unknown author / Reddit

This cherry pitter belonged to my great-great-grandmother. And next year I’ll be using it to process cherries.

I finally cleaned the lamp I inherited from my grandmother. Now onto the second one. By the way, both work wonderfully.

Grandpa bought this watch when he retired. By the way, it cost as much as his entire salary back then. And now, it’s the most precious thing to me.

I inherited these boots from my grandfather. They’re probably around 40 years old now.

Some people don’t need jewelry or something like that.

When grandmother passed away, my cousin quickly snagged all her jewelry and china sets, claiming she was grandmother’s favorite granddaughter. She left me only a couple of old, dusty boxes.

I decided to see what was inside them. I opened them and gasped. There were all my dad’s old toys, with which I used to play when I visited grandmother. Forget the china sets — memories are priceless.

Grandma loved to sew, and I inherited her unfinished projects. I turned them into pillows and gave them to the whole family.

I inherited this collection from my grandma. I miss her so much, she was such a real firecracker!

I combined Grandma’s legacy with my design works.

An unexpected inheritance can evoke mixed feelings.

I was going through my grandmother’s things. I received her watch and rings. Under the jewelry box where they were kept, I found a bundle, and inside it — a notebook with recipes. All her signature dishes were there! Suddenly, I noticed a note among the pages and I was completely taken aback.

Grandma wrote, “Dear granddaughter, I’m leaving this recipe book to you because I know you’re the only one who can’t cook without it! I know you well, my dear scatterbrain! Follow the instructions, and your food will be just like mine. Always yours, Grandma.”

Reading this letter, I couldn’t hold back either the tears or the laughter.