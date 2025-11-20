I Refuse to Go to Work on My Days Off, Even If It’s an Emergency

Dear Bright Side,

I got a call from HR on the 2nd day of my leave.

We had a major client presentation scheduled that afternoon, but our boss had suddenly gotten very ill and was rushed to the hospital. Canceling the presentation could mean losing the client altogether.

In a panicked voice, HR said, “Come urgently! Please! You’re the only one who understands the project like him!”

I was shocked. I replied, “It’s not my fault if a team of 14 are incompetent. I’m not breaking my leave!”

The next day, I got a notification. HR had sent an email to all of us. It said:

Dear team,

From now on, every team member will have a one-on-one monthly assessment. Your future in the company will depend on your evaluation scores. This could include immediate termination.

Best regards,

Human Resources