I Refuse to Answer Work Emails After 5 PM—Now My Boss Is Coming After Me

Dear Bright Side,



My boss emailed the team on Tuesday night with “urgent” tasks. Everyone responded fast. I ignored it. Next day, he said, “Urgent task means urgent reply!” I smiled: “I don’t work after 5.” He left angrily. Later, the whole office froze as they watched me get called into HR.

But turns out HR wasn’t on his side at all. Someone had been documenting everything. Not just my situation, but a pattern of after-hours demands across multiple departments. And apparently, there’s this little thing called “off-the-clock work” that the company’s lawyers really don’t want to deal with. My boss had been creating a liability, and I’d accidentally become the example case.