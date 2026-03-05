I Refuse to Be Treated Like My Boss’s Personal Servant—I’m Not Paid for That
Every workplace has boundaries. Or at least it should. But some bosses blur the line between employee and personal assistant. Coffee runs, dry cleaning, vet visits. Errands that have nothing to do with the job description.
Many employees just go along with it. Too scared to say no. Too worried about what happens if they push back. But what happens when one employee finally draws the line?
Here’s what Tara shared with us.
So I need to get this off my chest. I’ve worked as a marketing coordinator for two years. Somewhere along the way, my boss started treating me like his personal assistant.
It started small. “Hey, can you grab my coffee?” Sure. Then it became dry cleaning. Then taking his dog to the vet. Then picking up his kids from school.
Actual errands that had nothing to do with my job. I did it because I was new and wanted to be helpful. Big mistake.
Last month, I finally said I couldn’t do it. I had actual deadlines. Real work. He looked at me like I slapped him.
Then he said, “I don’t pay you to say no.” Just like that. Cold. I didn’t argue. I just smiled and said okay.
But that night, I went home and pulled together every single errand he ever asked me to do. Dates, times, screenshots of texts. I also compared them to my job description. Not one personal task was there. I sent it all to HR with a simple question: “Is this part of my role?”
The next morning, my boss stormed into my office. Pale. HR had contacted him. He tried to laugh it off. Said it was a “misunderstanding.” That he thought I “enjoyed helping out.” I just sat there.
Now things are weird. He barely looks at me. Conversations are short. My coworkers act like nothing happened but I can tell they know. HR said they’re “looking into it” but it’s been two weeks and nothing.
I don’t know if I made things better or just made my life harder. Part of me wants to wait it out. Part of me wants to start job hunting before this gets worse. I honestly don’t know what to do next.
Has anyone been through something like this? Did it get better or did you just leave?
Tara M.
Tara, thank you for sharing this. You spent two years saying yes to things that were never your job. And when you finally said no, you were made to feel like the problem. You weren’t.
You did what most employees are too afraid to do. You documented. You asked the right questions. You went through the proper channels.
Now you’re stuck in that uncomfortable middle where nothing is resolved but everything has changed. That’s not your fault. That’s a workplace failing to protect its people.
When your boss treats you like a personal assistant, here’s what might help.
Being asked to do things outside your job is awkward. Saying no feels risky. Saying yes feels worse over time. Here’s some honest perspective for anyone stuck in this spot.
- The first “small favor” is a test to see how much you’ll accept without pushing back.
- A job description exists for a reason, and it’s okay to point to it when things go too far.
- Documenting isn’t petty, it’s the only language HR understands.
- “I thought you enjoyed helping” is not an apology, it’s blame dressed up as confusion.
- Silence from coworkers doesn’t mean they disagree with you, it means they’re watching to see what happens next.
- Two weeks of “looking into it” usually means hoping you’ll drop it.
- Sometimes the bravest thing isn’t quitting, it’s staying long enough to make them uncomfortable with their own behavior.
- Trusting your gut when something feels off is not overreacting, it’s self-preservation.
Tara was a good employee. And her boss took advantage of that. Coffee runs turned into vet visits turned into picking up his kids. None of it was in her job description. What would you do in her situation? Would you stay and fight or walk away before things get worse?
