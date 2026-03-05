I Refuse to Be Treated Like My Boss’s Personal Servant—I’m Not Paid for That

Hi Bright Side,

So I need to get this off my chest. I’ve worked as a marketing coordinator for two years. Somewhere along the way, my boss started treating me like his personal assistant.

It started small. “Hey, can you grab my coffee?” Sure. Then it became dry cleaning. Then taking his dog to the vet. Then picking up his kids from school.

Actual errands that had nothing to do with my job. I did it because I was new and wanted to be helpful. Big mistake.

Last month, I finally said I couldn’t do it. I had actual deadlines. Real work. He looked at me like I slapped him.

Then he said, “I don’t pay you to say no.” Just like that. Cold. I didn’t argue. I just smiled and said okay.

But that night, I went home and pulled together every single errand he ever asked me to do. Dates, times, screenshots of texts. I also compared them to my job description. Not one personal task was there. I sent it all to HR with a simple question: “Is this part of my role?”

The next morning, my boss stormed into my office. Pale. HR had contacted him. He tried to laugh it off. Said it was a “misunderstanding.” That he thought I “enjoyed helping out.” I just sat there.

Now things are weird. He barely looks at me. Conversations are short. My coworkers act like nothing happened but I can tell they know. HR said they’re “looking into it” but it’s been two weeks and nothing.

I don’t know if I made things better or just made my life harder. Part of me wants to wait it out. Part of me wants to start job hunting before this gets worse. I honestly don’t know what to do next.

Has anyone been through something like this? Did it get better or did you just leave?

Tara M.