My Boss Stole My Idea for Our Biggest Client, So I Set a Clever Trap

What Karen didn’t know was that I had sent myself the original pitch deck via email two months ago. Timestamps don’t lie. I also had the Slack messages where she called it trash.

That same night, I forwarded everything to HR, our CEO, and the client’s marketing head, who I’d met at a conference last year. I didn’t say a word to anyone in the office.

The next morning, I came in early. Karen walked in around 9, coffee in hand, ready to enjoy her victory lap. Then she saw me sitting in the conference room with HR and our CEO. I handed her the printed email chain: every timestamp, every Slack message.

Her face went white. She tried to explain, started stuttering about “collaborative ideation” and “team efforts.” The CEO didn’t even let her finish. She was walked out by noon. I got the project lead position the following week.

Here’s where I’m conflicted, though. Some of my coworkers think I went too far. They say I should have handled it internally first, giving her a chance to make it right. A few people even stopped talking to me, saying I “ruined someone’s career over a single mistake.” But was it a single mistake?

She had a pattern. And she told me I was nobody. Was I supposed to just accept that? Part of me wonders if I did this for justice or just revenge. Would you have done the same thing? Or did I cross a line?

Alex