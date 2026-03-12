AND NO ONE CONTACTED THE POLICE? THAT IS FRAUD, AND NO ONE AT YOUR PLACE OF WORK (I.E. THE BOSS OR HR), CHECKED INTO IT? SOUNDS LIKE A CULT, NOT A BUSINESS.
13 Real Stories About Coworkers From Hell Who Took Workplace Drama to Extreme Levels
You know that coworker who somehow turns every project into chaos? The one whose smirk or silent judgment can make an entire team freeze? These real stories of coworkers from hell show how workplace drama can escalate to extreme levels — from harsh criticism and whispered betrayals to public meltdowns — proving how one person can change the entire work environment.
In these moments, people learn how to survive toxic behavior, protect their careers, and find quiet strength in the middle of chaos.
1.
I took a 12-week maternity leave. I had been a top performer for years, and my team was in great shape. My assistant, Sarah, was so sweet and promised to hold down the fort. She sent me baby photos and told me how much everyone missed me. I felt so lucky.
When I got back, everything was off. My team was tense, my projects were changed, and my boss seemed cold. He kept talking about “new directions” and “streamlining.” I started asking questions, and Sarah suddenly went silent. That’s when I noticed it: subtle, almost undetectable changes in my project files, made while I was gone.
I then found out the truth. Sarah, with the help of my boss—who thought mothers weren’t "fully committed"—had been quietly sabotaging my projects and telling clients I wouldn’t be coming back. They had a plan to demote me and put her in my place, thinking I’d be too tired with the baby to fight back.
But I wasn’t.
I spent my nights meticulously downloading and time-stamping every single file and email thread. The evidence was all there: the deliberate changes, her emails to my clients, and my boss’s dismissive responses. I put it all in a document and sent it to corporate ethics.
The next week, Sarah was escorted out of the building. My boss was put on “leave.” I was given back my position, a public apology from the company, and a huge bonus. Sometimes, the best revenge is the company itself realizing who the real professional is.
2.
Everyone loved the new hire, Julian; he was a “miracle worker” who fixed every mistake I made before my boss saw it.
I realized Julian wasn’t fixing my mistakes—he was logging into my account at 3 AM to create them, then “discovering” them at 9 AM to look like a hero. He spent six months gaslighting me into a mental breakdown just to steal my Senior Lead title. By the time I found the login logs, my reputation was already ash.
3.
Our office manager, Clara, was a saint who ran a “Sick Kids Fund” that we all poured 10% of our paychecks into for years. When a coworker actually needed the funds for her daughter’s surgery, Clara vanished. She had weaponized our empathy to fund her retirement while we worked doubles to “help the kids.”
4.
When Chloe joined our team, I thought the era of the harsh office environment was finally over. She was the definition of a “perfect” coworker, radiating a level of kindness that felt like a breath of fresh air in our high-stress department.
On her first month, she handed me a small, velvet box. Inside was an exquisite, vintage gold-nibbed fountain pen. “I saw this and thought of you,” she’d whispered. For a whole year, that pen was my lucky charm. I used it to sign every major deal, feeling like my hard-earned salary was finally reflecting my worth. Chloe became my shadow, my closest confidante.
Exactly one year later, the ink ran dry. I unscrewed the barrel to replace the cartridge, and as the metal casing slid off, my heart stopped. Tucked away on the inner sleeve of the pen—a part you’d never see unless you took it apart—was a jagged, professional engraving: “HATE YOU.”
I confronted Chloe. She didn’t blink. She gave me a pitying smile and claimed she’d just bought it at a flea market, “engraving and all.” But the damage was already done. While I was busy admiring her “gift,” Chloe had spent the year using our private lunch chats to poison the well. She’d told everyone I was obsessed with money and status, painting me as an elitist a selfish coworker.
By the time I found the hidden message, the entire office had turned against me. The pen wasn’t a gesture of friendship; it was a psychological timer. She hadn’t just wanted my job—she wanted me to sign my own professional death warrant with a tool that cursed me every time I touched it.
5.
My office mate hated me so much she refused to speak to me for two years. She would only communicate via “Emergency” Post-it notes stuck to my monitor. Even when the fire alarm went off, she just pointed at the note that said “EXIT” and walked out without a word.
6.
When I told my cubicle mate I was pregnant, she started wearing maternity clothes and telling the office she was expecting. She used my symptoms to get “pity” breaks. When I finally had my baby, she told everyone she “lost hers” because of the stress I caused her. She rode a wave of sympathy for a tragedy she stole from my joy.
7.
She told our team I was faking a miscarriage to get time off. I came back to cold stares and whispers. I had to show a medical note to my boss just to be believed. HR said they’d “speak to her privately.” She still got promoted. I still get side-eyes in the break room.
8.
A “friend” offered to clock me in while I was at a doctor’s appointment. Instead, he didn’t clock me in at all and sent a “concerned” email to the boss asking where I was. When I arrived, the boss thought I had been “no-call, no-show” for four hours. He’d been doing it for months to build a “tardiness” file against me.
9.
I made a sarcastic comment during a Zoom call. He screen recorded it, clipped it, and emailed it to our manager—completely out of context.
10.
We bonded over hating office politics—or so I thought. I confided in her, trusted her. Then she copied my pitch deck, cut me out of the project, and presented it as her own. Her defense? “It was a team idea.” I didn’t even get a thank-you. She got a bonus. I got silence.
11.
I was having a rough week—tight deadlines, back-to-back meetings, barely sleeping. During lunch, I vented to a coworker I considered a friend. She nodded sympathetically and said, “You should talk to someone—this place can be a lot.” I thought it ended there.
The next morning, my manager called me in for a “wellness check.” He said he’d heard I was “mentally exhausted” and that maybe it was time to “scale back responsibilities.” I was confused—until I found out my “friend” had gone straight to him, claiming I was “on the edge” and “risking burnout.”
I was sidelined from a big project. Two weeks later, she was promoted—into the exact role I’d been eyeing, saying she could “bring stability” to the team.
Turns out she didn’t care about my stress—she weaponized it.
12.
During remote work, a jealous teammate would quietly mute my microphone during my presentations so it looked like I had tech issues. She’d then “helpfully” take over the speaking part. The workplace drama ended when the IT log showed she was the one hitting “mute” every single time. Her vicious attempt to look like a hero made her a pariah.
13.
My team gave me a farewell mug that said “Finally leaving—took long enough.” I laughed. But then I saw the bottom—etched in sharpie: “Deadweight-free since 2025.” It wasn’t a joke. A coworker posted a photo of it on Slack. Everyone reacted with laughing emojis. Not even my manager stepped in.
If you think your office is a drama, just be glad it hasn’t become a full-blown TV series starring that one coworker from hell.
