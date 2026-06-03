10 Moments From This Week That Teach Us Kind Hearts Have the Power to Heal Even the Coldest Souls (June 1-7 Edition)

17 Fairness Stories That Prove the World Has a Way of Getting Things Right
Curiosities
04/28/2026
Compassion and kindness walk in through the cracks that hardship leaves behind. Research confirms that kindness and human connection help people build resilience and buffer the effects of stress, even in those who have spent years learning to go without either. These 10 moments from this week prove that the hardest souls don’t need convincing, they just need one person willing to go first.
A closed heart doesn’t open all at once. It opens slowly, in moments nobody plans, because of people who kept being kind.
Read next: 12 People Who Held On to Compassion Long Enough to Find Forgiveness