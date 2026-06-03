10 Moments From This Week That Teach Us Kind Hearts Have the Power to Heal Even the Coldest Souls (June 1-7 Edition)

People
06/03/2026
10 Moments From This Week That Teach Us Kind Hearts Have the Power to Heal Even the Coldest Souls (June 1-7 Edition)

Compassion and kindness walk in through the cracks that hardship leaves behind. Research confirms that kindness and human connection help people build resilience and buffer the effects of stress, even in those who have spent years learning to go without either. These 10 moments from this week prove that the hardest souls don’t need convincing, they just need one person willing to go first.

  • For 40 years, my FIL belittled my MIL. Yesterday, he dropped his dirty shoes at her feet. “Wash them! What do you even do all day?” I exploded, "She’s your wife, not a maid!“’ He went quiet.
    That night, he walked into my bedroom, locked the door and said, “I need you to hear me.” I wasn’t
    prepared for what he did next. He put his face in his hands. “I want to tell you something.”
    This man, who had never apologized and had spent 40 years talking down to his wife, was standing in my room crying. “You were right. I’ve treated her badly for 40 years. I knew it was wrong.”
    He didn’t make excuses or blame anyone. He said I was the first person who had ever confronted him and said out loud what everyone else was thinking. Then he asked if I knew anyone who did marriage counseling since I worked at a mental health clinic. He said he genuinely wanted to change.
    The next week, I drove him to his first counseling session. He sat in the waiting room gripping the armrest nervously. My MIL sat beside him. She didn’t hold his hand. Not yet. But she was there.
    That was a year ago. Last week, he cleaned his own shoes, placed them by the door, and left a note on top that said, “I’m trying.” My MIL put the note on the fridge. It’s still there.
    Some people go their whole lives without hearing the truth about themselves. My FIL heard it in my kitchen over a pair of dirty shoes. And for the first time in 40 years, he decided to change.
  • So this happened Sunday and I’m still not sure I fully understand it. My brother Ray, for context, is not a person who says “I love you.” Not to anyone. His wife, his kids, me, our parents. It just doesn’t happen and everyone has accepted this for as long as I can remember.
    So Sunday I was at their place and his youngest, she’s seven, she climbed into his lap. Normal. She does this.
    Then she grabbed his face with both hands and said, “I love you, Dad” and I was watching this happen from across the room and I saw Ray just stop. And then he said, “I love you too.” And then she wriggled off his lap and went back to whatever she was doing, and Ray picked up the remote and turned the volume back up.
    I texted my sister-in-law. She called me immediately. She was crying. Apparently she has been waiting seven years for that to happen and a seven-year-old just walked up and made it happen in about 4 seconds.
  • I’m not an emotional person. I don’t think I’ve cried since my mom’s funeral back in 2013. I’ve been through a divorce, lost my job twice, and moved cities alone.
    Yesterday I stopped to get gas on my way to work. It was raining. I was running late. I walked up to the door and this kid, maybe 16 or 17, completely soaked, got there at the same time as me. He grabbed the door, held it open and said, “After you, sir.”
    I don’t fully understand what happened but I stood in front of the coffee machine for like two minutes and I could feel my eyes doing something I hadn’t felt in a long time. I bought two coffees, left one on the counter for him and walked back to my car.
    I’m a 53-year-old man and a teenager saying two words to me broke something loose. I’ve been thinking about it all week.
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  • I’m 38 and I decided to go back to school which I know is kind of a lot. I submitted my application and drove to the admissions building and then just... sat in the parking lot for a long time. I couldn’t make myself go in. I was convinced I’d made a stupid mistake and that everyone inside would take one look at me and know it.
    I finally got out of the car but came back a couple of minutes later. That’s when I noticed a note under my wiper. It said: “I don’t know you but I saw you sitting in here for a while. Whatever you’re deciding, you look strong enough to handle it. Just thought you should know.”
    I went inside. I start in September. I still have no idea who left that note but I think about them a lot. They have no idea what they did.
  • My sister’s foster daughter hated being praised, or included. She said families were temporary and kindness was “how adults trick you.” My sister never argued. She just kept packing her lunch, showing up at school meetings, and saying goodnight from the hallway.
    This week, the girl got sick and whispered, “Don’t leave.” My sister slept in a chair beside her bed all night. In the morning, the girl said, “You stayed.” My sister said, “I said I would.”
    That was the first day the girl stopped locking her bedroom door.
  • My grumpy neighbor never spoke to anyone in our building. He ignored hellos, slammed his door, and once told me my Amazon package was “blocking civilization.” Everyone thought he was just mean, but this week I caught him leaving cat treats outside my door. He looked embarrassed and said my cat reminded him of the one his late wife used to spoil.
    I didn’t make it awkward. I just started leaving the door open for a few minutes every morning so he could visit my cat. At first, he only talked to her. Then he started asking me small things, like her age and whether she liked chicken.
    Yesterday, he left a tiny blanket outside my door with a note: “My wife made this. The ridiculous cat might as well use it.” He still pretends to hate everyone, but now every morning he knocks and asks, “Is she awake?”
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  • My uncle hadn’t let anyone into his life since his wife died. He skipped family dinners, ignored birthday calls, and treated affection like a suspicious package.
    This week, my little niece kept leaving drawings outside his door because she said “he looks lonely.” He threw the first two away, but kept the third on his fridge.
    By Friday, he came to dinner carrying cookies and sat beside her. When she hugged him, he didn’t move at first. Then he hugged her back like he had forgotten how.
  • My aunt has hated dogs since one bit her when she was a child. She wouldn’t visit our house after we adopted an old rescue named Benny, even though Benny has the energy of a damp towel.
    This week, she came over for my cousin’s birthday and Benny had a seizure under the dining table. Everyone panicked except my aunt. She sat on the floor, moved the chairs away, and kept whispering, “You’re safe, old man.”
    Afterward, she cried in the bathroom because she said she hadn’t touched a dog in 40 years. Benny followed her home later.
  • The old woman downstairs was cruel to everyone, especially the new single dad upstairs whose toddler cried at night. She banged on the ceiling, left angry notes, and called him useless.
    Then one morning, she went to his place to complain and found him asleep with the child on his chest after a hospital visit. She started bringing him soup, took his laundry, and watched the toddler while he slept.
    She later admitted her own son stopped speaking to her years ago. The toddler now calls her “Nana”.
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  • My boss is famous for firing people without blinking. No second chances and no patience.
    This week, our youngest employee made a mistake that cost the company a client. Everyone expected her to be gone. Instead, the office cleaner, who barely speaks during work, told my boss, “People become loyal when someone saves them once.”
    My boss said nothing, then gave the employee two weeks to fix it. She did. Yesterday, he told her, “Don’t waste the chance.”

A closed heart doesn’t open all at once. It opens slowly, in moments nobody plans, because of people who kept being kind.

Read next: 12 People Who Held On to Compassion Long Enough to Find Forgiveness

Is there someone in your life whose heart opened slowly because of one person who never gave up? Tell us about them below.

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