10 Kind Millionaires Who Revealed the Quiet Secret to Their Money

I met a guy named Mark who looked like a typical quiet neighbor, but he had already hit a real level of wealth by 30 that most people only dream of. Over a coffee that he insisted on paying for, he broke down the glitch in the system that allowed him to retire while his peers were just starting. He lived by three rules that proved the traditional path is often a trap.

1. Start working and investing at 16. Constant studying without any real-world practice won’t help. You will end up with comments from HR that you don’t have enough experience after you finish studying at 26. You need the dirt under your fingernails early.

2. The younger you are, the more risk you can take. If you lose it all at 20, you have a lifetime to recover; if you play it safe too early, you’ll never catch the big waves.

3. The Housing Glitch. While his friends were signing 30-year mortgage papers for dream homes that drained their bank accounts, Mark bought a four-unit building and lived in the dingiest basement unit. He let the other tenants pay his entire mortgage plus a $500 monthly profit. By 28, he owned 12 units that paid for his life forever.