13 Moments When a Mother’s Compassionate Love Was Louder Than Her Pride

My mom is incredibly loving. What stands out most to me is how endlessly supportive she is. As long as my siblings and I are doing SOMETHING: working, going to school, actively seeking out education/training/employment/therapy, just generally trying to move forward in our lives, we can be assured that she is behind us.

If she ever doubted my ability to succeed at something, she never let me know. This is something I took for granted before having friends and partners who did not get that kind of support at home. I can’t imagine how bad it would be to get your dreams crushed by your parents, or to feel that you can’t live up to their expectations.