13 Stepparent Moments That Prove Love and Communication Heal Family Dynamics

“I was a stepchild and I can’t even begin to explain the amount of respect I have for my stepdad. He’s not perfect but he stood by me through everything.

My dad created so much chaos from being disrespectful. Through all of this he always remained kind to us and knew it wasn’t our fault. I wasn’t allowed to get close to him as a child because of my dad but now I don’t talk to my dad and my relationship has grown closer with my stepdad.

I wasn’t allowed to wish him a happy Father’s Day as a child but now I do every year. I’m so grateful for all the patience and love he gave to us kids even if it wasn’t returned.” © throwRA_1113794738 / Reddit