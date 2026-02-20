11 Moments That Remind Us Kindness Looks Simple but Carries Real Power

“Had to take my son to a doctor’s appointment in a strange area. We got lost so we pulled over. I was at McDonald’s with my two boys under age 5. One was extremely autistic at the time. Yeah, it was a struggle.

I ordered for them, didn’t eat myself because I was stressing out. An old lady came up to me and offered me breakfast. She said, ‘A mother’s love needs to be fed too.’ I almost cried right there.

This McDonald’s location was in a lower income area. The fact that this woman still went to get me food when she probably didn’t have a lot in the bank, just amazed me. I had no mother or granny so it was some sort of missing maternal kindness that I felt, I suppose.

My boys are now 15 and 17 and I still remember that day, every time they go to McDonald’s. We continue to pay it forward to this day.”