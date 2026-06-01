Ah yes, nothing says, let's be best friends quite like being physically forced into an apartment by a furious elderly woman.
12 Touching Moments That Show Quiet Kindness Still Exists Around the World
- My 90-yr-old neighbor never had visitors. The building called her “the witch.” I started bringing her soup every week. Yesterday she grabbed my wrist, pulled me inside and locked the door. “I don’t need your pity anymore!”
My pulse jumped when she suddenly pulled out a chair and pointed at it. “Sit.” Her voice was shaking. I sat. She didn’t say anything for a long time.
Then she said, “My daughter called last Christmas. First time in 2 years. She said she’d visit in spring.” She looked at me. “It’s May.”
She wasn’t angry about the soup. She was angry because kindness from a stranger was the only kindness she got anymore, and every bowl reminded her that her own daughter couldn’t be bothered. She started crying.
I said, “I’m not going anywhere.” She put the kettle on and set out two cups for the first time. We talked about life. When I left she held my hand at the door and said, “Next Tuesday?” I nodded.
- I’m a mom of boy and girl twins. We’ve always appropriately educated both of them on periods and hormones, etc. And my husband and I both have great communication with both of them. Like no holds bar. They know they can tell us anything (and have).
When sis had her first period, she had a moment where she freaked out and ran straight to her brother. He handled it like such a pro. Helped her get her sheets into the wash. Reminded her that it was totally normal and then was like, “I’ll go let mom know and she’ll get you a pad while you take a warm shower.”
Then I got the privilege of going over all the options with her. Ever since, brother is a little extra tender with her when she’s dealing with her period. I’m always so proud of how amazing he is.
- Yesterday I had an interview scheduled. The candidate sent me a message saying there had been a death in the family and she wouldn’t be able to make it. I asked if she wanted to reschedule for today, and she said yes.
When the interview started, I thought she seemed kind of detached. As the conversation went on, I learned that yesterday’s death was none other than her husband. And here she was today, doing an interview. Telling me she can’t afford to be without work.
It wasn’t detachment. It was grief. That’s why it’s so important not to be superficial in interviews.
- I lost my phone at Central park today while walking my dog. After retracing my steps, I gave up and accepted defeat. I can’t afford a new phone because I’m in the middle of moving so I cried myself into an early nap.
I didn’t think about calling my number because at some point along the way, I lost faith in people but this just restored that. A few hours went by when I finally decided to call and it was picked up on the first ring. A kind man returned my phone to me immediately.
When I called, he was already home in another borough. However, he came all the way back to give me my phone. I felt so bad for having him travel back to me and said I’d meet him instead but he preferred dropping it off to my location.
I thanked him and showed my appreciation by providing a bit of compensation. I didn’t have much but he was very gracious. He explained that he didn’t do it for a reward but that he recently had his phone stolen and understands the impact.
- One time I saw a new momma in a public restroom. Apparently she brought the baby in to change her. Then decided she needed to use the restroom. I could see her quietly trying to figure out the logistics. I offered to hold the baby while she went to the restroom.
She hesitated. Quickly, I told her I’m a mom. I’ve been there. I offered to hum outloud while she went to the restroom. That way she knew I wouldn’t run off with her baby.
Still hesitant, she weighed her options and handed me her new baby. She came out. I handed her the baby back. She thanked me. I told her it was nothing. We gotta stick together...
We left out and went our separate ways. This is motherhood!
A mom was in the store and she had to change her one child,the younger one was in a cart full of groceries. I offered to stay with her cart next to the door while she changed her older child. I also kept speaking to the baby so the mom would hear me. When she was done we chatted a bit then I went on my way. I have raised four kids and I know sometimes a mom just needs a little help
- I stopped at the grocery store to pick up a few things, and the aisles were crowded with everyone focused on their own shopping. My wheelchair couldn’t fit through because a couple of carts were blocking the aisle.
Before I could say anything, a young kid noticed me and helped his dad to move the carts. Then he asked, “Do you need help reaching anything? I’m really good at reaching because I’m taller now.”
He made everyone smile. So grateful for the kind of kindness that brightens your day.
- I deliver packages for a living. Last month I was doing my route in this neighborhood I’ve been covering for about two years and there’s this one house where an old man is always sitting on the porch. He waves at me every time I drive past, even when I don’t have a package for him.
Last week I had a package for his neighbor so I pulled up and he yelled from the porch, “You want coffee? You look cold.” I said, “I can’t, I’m on the clock.” He said, “I didn’t ask if you’re on the clock, I asked if you want coffee.”
I sat on that man’s porch for ten minutes drinking coffee. He told me his wife died last year and he sits on the porch because inside the house is too quiet. I didn’t know what to say to that.
I stop there now even when I don’t have a package. I honk twice and he waves. Some days he has coffee ready. I’m pretty sure I’m the only person he talks to most days.
- My boyfriend likes to walk at night because it’s cooler but he said he’s noticed women seem to cross the street when they see him approaching or they step to the side and let him pass.
He asked if he looks scary. I told him it doesn’t matter, unfortunately women have to be alert and cautious in that type of situation. Especially with him being 6’3“.
Tell me why this man came home today with flip flops and a bright neon pink fanny pack. He said, “Not only will I walk to the other side of the street first, I’ll wear flip flops and a fanny pack. No one looks threatening while wearing flip flops and a fanny pack.”
- In a crazy angry world something beautiful happened yesterday. I was sweeping in front of my house when this small group of people parked and headed to the nearby park for a birthday celebration. We shared a nice little chat and I wished them fun. They had balloons so I knew what was up.
A few hours later my door rang, my dogs were going crazy at the gate. A young man from the party presented me with a huge bucket of flowers from the party. He said they gave so many to the birthday girl and she could not possibly use or enjoy them all. They remembered me when they arrived and decided to surprise me with this random gift.
Amazing love from strangers who I will never see again. And I’ll be thinking of them all week because I have a few vases full of an amazing variety of flowers.
- Missed my bus in a city I don’t know. It was late, I had no data on my phone, couldn’t pull up maps.
A woman at the stop saw me panicking and just said, “Where are you going?” I told her. She said, “That’s my bus too, just follow me.” It wasn’t her bus. I realized when she got off at my stop and then crossed the street to wait for another bus going back the way we came.
She rode 30 minutes in the wrong direction to make sure I got where I needed to go. I yelled “thank you” from across the street. She waved.
- My dad still sends money to my mom randomly even though they broke up 28 years ago. He gave her $300 last Mother’s Day.
And so one day I asked him, “Why do you still do that after all these years?” Because he has rebuilt his life long ago with someone new and I was just really curious about his motive quite honestly.
This man answered, “My father always told me, if you ever have a kid with a woman, you owe her for life.”
- I was carrying two bags of groceries and a box from the post office and I dropped everything on the sidewalk. Cans rolling, a bag of rice split open, just a mess. Most people walked around me.
An older guy with a cane stopped, bent down and started picking up cans. I said, “Sir please don’t, I got it.” He said, “I’m slow but I’m not useless.” He helped me pick up every single thing.
It took him a while to stand back up. I thanked him and he said, “I got grandkids. I’d want someone to help them too.” Then he just kept walking with his cane like it was nothing.
Most of us know one person whose kindness still matters years later. Their empathy came when we needed it and their compassion had no conditions. If these stories moved you, check out these 10 Stories That Prove Compassion and Empathy Lead to Lasting Happiness.
When did a complete stranger last restore your faith in people?
I was working at Walmart several years ago and I had already rang up this one lady. She kept talking to me as I was ringing up the person behind her who had a cart full of groceries. When I told the customer the total,the woman who had been talking to me handed me her credit card and said she would pay for it. Both the customer and I were totally shocked...the lady simply said " it's the holidays and I wanted to do something nice for someone". My goal is to get to the point where I can one day do the same for someone else.