12 Touching Moments That Show Quiet Kindness Still Exists Around the World

I was working at Walmart several years ago and I had already rang up this one lady. She kept talking to me as I was ringing up the person behind her who had a cart full of groceries. When I told the customer the total,the woman who had been talking to me handed me her credit card and said she would pay for it. Both the customer and I were totally shocked...the lady simply said " it's the holidays and I wanted to do something nice for someone". My goal is to get to the point where I can one day do the same for someone else.