12 Moments That Prove Kindness and Compassion Still Matter

We hear a lot about the worst things people do, so it can start to feel like kindness is rare. But every once in a while someone does something small that sticks with you for years. Not a big heroic act, just a moment where someone chose to be decent when they didn’t have to.

Most people can remember at least one of those moments. A time when someone noticed you were struggling, helped without making a big deal out of it, or showed compassion when you expected the opposite. Here are 12 moments that show kindness and compassion still matter.