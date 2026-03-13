I Refused to Shovel My Neighbor’s Driveway for Free With My Expensive Snow Blower

Dear Bright Side,

I’m a 45-year-old woman who has been living alone since my husband left two years ago. I live in a snow-prone state and after my first year alone I realized that the weather was a massive problem. I tried using the shovel but it took me nearly a whole day and it simply wasn’t worth it.

So I saved up for the whole year and bought myself a snow blower. The first snow fell and I went outside feeling unbeatable. My driveway was cleared in less than an hour and I made my way to work long before I was supposed to.

My new neighbor, who had moved in less than a month before, came over that very same night and asked if he could use it. I refused because I saw how he treated his own things and was sure I’d have problems once he brought it back.