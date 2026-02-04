I Refused to Let My Neighbor Use My Yard as a Shortcut—My Property, My Rules

Hey Bright Side,

I need to vent because this is driving me insane. My backyard backs onto a community garden. For a while, my neighbor kept cutting through it with her dog, even though I straight-up asked her to stop. I even went as far as installing a locked gate to make it crystal clear: this is private property.

And yet, I caught her literally climbing over my fence with her little dog. I was shocked. Like, really? You prefer to climb over something, when you can go around my house.