16 Stories That Show How Small Dreams Quietly Become Lifelong Happiness
Real dreams almost never come true the way the movies promise. They show up small, ordinary, slightly late — a folded note from your seven-year-old self, a guitar you couldn’t afford at twelve. These 16 real stories are about exactly that quiet kind of dream-coming-true. They’re a quiet reminder that dreams don’t really have an expiration date, they just wait for you to come back for them.
- At 21, I went to an interview at the Audi center for a sales manager position. While waiting for the interview in the showroom, a man approached me and asked which car I liked. I pointed at the Audi A6, and he suddenly went to the counter, bought it for me, handed over the keys, and drove off. I never saw him again.
- Yesterday, I found my old cassette player. I looked at the dusty box and remembered how we used to rewind cassettes using a pencil. I pressed the buttons, and the cassette deck opened, revealing a small piece of paper instead of a cassette.
I unfold it, and it says in my childhood handwriting, “When I grow up, I want the nicest, kindest husband and a car.” The paper had been in the deck for about 20 years, and the dream only came true 6 months ago.
I finally got the car of my dreams.
- I wanted to be a concert classical pianist, playing on stage for millions of people (my 4-year-old imagination allowed for really large theaters). Closest I got so far was playing Latin jazz at the Vancouver Island Folk Festival last summer for hundreds-ish, but those concert halls are coming. Just you wait.
- I always had the makings of a musician: a good ear, and I picked up the piano fast. During a vacation in 2002, the manager of the local hotel began teaching me music. I returned to this hobby more consciously when I turned 26. I went to a private music school for an audition, and they confirmed I had an ear for music and real potential.
Now I’m slowly learning guitar and working on my voice. It’s tough but interesting, the main thing is to fight laziness, which is very difficult. In my free time, I participate in a musical theater group. So if your heart is telling you to go for it, just go and do it.
One year ago, I started to pursue my childhood dream of becoming a professional artist.
- When I was little, my mom, sister, cousin, and brother’s wife all worked doing laundry at a hotel. I thought they must have had so much fun folding sheets and pushing carts around all day, so I decided that’s what I wanted to do when I grew up.
And then when I turned 16, I got a job there, and it turned out to be the best 4 years I’ve ever worked because it was with my family.
My evil step father started charging me rent in the 7th grade. He was a manager at the local newspaper and got me a job in the printing department so I could pay him. I took public transportation after school to go to work. I missed the school activities all through junior high until he kicked me out of the house at the end of my high school sophomore year!
- I used to be a puppeteer. My wife told me if I wanted to have children I needed to get a job that actually paid. This made me sad at first because it felt like she was asking me to give up my dreams.
But then she asked me what would be the job that would make me the happiest. I told her that shooting and editing my little web series was the happiest time of my life, so she said, “Okay then, let’s look into film schools.”
I spent 2 years in film school and am now a professional video editor. We have a 2-year-old daughter and I’m making more money than I ever have.
At 32, I finally made my dream come true.
- I have a friend, Mary. She always dreamed of having a big, fluffy cat. She often told her boyfriend she wanted him to get her a kitty like that for Christmas. Sam always brushed it off, saying cats are a big responsibility.
Christmas comes, and Mary is ready to open a gift, expecting a cute toy cat. But no! Sam walks into the room, followed by 2 fluffy kittens. It turns out he decided that if he was going to make a move, he’d do it in a big way. Mary was thrilled.
Now all her female friends say that they want a boyfriend like that, who makes dreams come true in XXL proportions.
- We went to the zoo on a weekend with my husband and 2 kids mostly to see the new glass enclosure for the polar bear. But there was a whole crowd by the elephant enclosure, and my husband had loved them since childhood.
It turned out you could feed the elephants right out of your hand, along with the zookeepers. Naturally, we joined in. First, you had to pet the elephant’s trunk, and then give it a vegetable. It was amazing! The skin on the trunk is very rough and bristly.
On our way out, my husband confessed, “I’ve dreamed of feeding an elephant since I was a kid!”
We’ve been dreaming of having a cat for 6 years.
6 months ago, we decided that we needed a kitten with Siamese coloring. Then we spent 3 months searching... And now, finally, this little miracle is ours.
- As a child, I had 2 cherished dreams: to have a wolf and to have a mermaid tail so that I could swim like a mermaid. I grew up. Now, I have 2 Malamutes at home, but getting the tail was not as simple.
However, recently this dream came true too: I ordered a silicone tail with a monofin. It looks like a real one, and you can swim with it. My friends don’t understand me, but I believe childhood dreams should come true!
- Summer camp. Night. We were lying on the mats, looking at the stars, saying how we wish we could hold them in our hands.
Just then, a guy who had come to the camp for a couple of days walked by and shouted, “Girls, do you want to hold meteorites in your hands?” And there they were, the real stars in our hands.
Finally got my childhood dream guitar.
Worked hard for it, and now I’m the happiest man alive.
- Getting my maintenance job at the facility I work at now was pretty big for me. I was unemployed for like 8 months and getting really stressed about money situation. When they called me back for a second interview I was so nervous I barely slept the night before.
The job isn’t glamorous but it’s steady work and I actually enjoy fixing things and keeping everything running smoothly. Plus my coworkers are cool people who don’t make me feel like outsider even though my English still isn’t perfect sometimes. Small dream maybe but felt huge when it happened.
Bonus
- My father always loved retelling this story. He had a friend who dreamed of becoming a physical education teacher or coach. My father apparently decided to support his buddy and talked him into applying to a physical education program at a college near their town. The friend agreed, but on one condition: my father would go with him.
So, my dad joined the program as well, graduated with honors, and spent his entire life working as a PE teacher. But his friend changed his mind and never showed up for the finals. That’s how my dad ended up living out someone else’s dream.
That’s the strange, beautiful thing about dreams. The ones we carry into adulthood almost never disappear. They just go quiet. And then one ordinary Wednesday, you have the opportunity to fulfill them, realizing without warning that the seven-year-old version of you would be very pleased with how this turned out.
These 15 people decided to follow their passion and found their dream job.
Tell us about your biggest dream in the comments.
Comments
Whwn I was little, I dreamt of a country life, full if animals, plants and kids. God gave me 2, met my husband whi had 3, who lives in the country. We bkended families, got married, had a horse, we have amazing cats, tortoise, bearded dragins, plants like a jungle inside, and out, peave, quiers, acerage, listen to music or watch a movie tigether every night. I love my country life.