15 Career Leap Stories That Prove Passion and Dreams Are Worth Chasing

I’m 41, and I’ve changed my profession. I used to be an engineer in the energy sector, and now I’m a QA engineer in IT. It wasn’t easy: studying, doubts, the first job. But I don’t regret it for a second.

Now, I’m in the profession and continuing to learn. I want to remind you that even at 41, it’s not too late to start from scratch. It’s too late only if you never try at all.