13 Moments That Prove a Child’s Quiet Wisdom Has the Power to Make the World a Happier Place

We were sitting in the Dunkin’ drive-thru around 6:30 this evening. (You hush. Mama needs her coffee. I don’t care what time it is.) The young lady at the window seemed exhausted and frazzled. My youngest son said, “Mom, will you tell her I love her?” I passed on his message. “My 4-year-old asked me to let you know that he loves you.” Everything in her softened. Her shoulders. Her hands. Her jaw. She took a deep breath, and with the biggest smile, she slid a box of 10 chocolate Munchkins into my hand that we hadn’t ordered. I told her thank you and that it wasn’t necessary. She said, “No, it was. He knew I needed that today.” She asked me to pull up to the next window. When the next young woman came up with my drink, my son said, “Will you tell her I love her too?!” Again, I passed on his message. Her whole entire face lit up. She said, “Well, I love him more!” She asked, “Can they have donuts?” I let her know we already got some at the last window. She asked if they could have more. Of course they wanted another 10 Munchkins, lol, and we were headed to the park where we could share, so I said yes. She came back with an entire box of a dozen donuts! With a ton of free donuts in hand, we were able to share with even more kids at the playground and make countless days brighter. Be kind. Spread joy. It’s not that hard. And you never know who needs it.