11 Stories That Prove the Best Nannies Leave a Mark on Your Heart
There should probably be an award for anyone who can convince a toddler to eat vegetables, find a missing stuffed animal, and survive a public meltdown before lunchtime. Nannies do all that, and so much more. But beyond the snacks, storybooks, and scraped knees, it’s their everyday kindness that makes families feel safe. These stories are proof that trust is built on the compilation of all the little moments of kindness that let you know that your little ones are in safe hands.
- Our nanny says things around my daughter that used to make me nervous. Boyfriend stuff, stories about some date on the weekend, things from when she was a teenager. My daughter’s five. I didn’t think it was malicious, just wasn’t sure how much of it she should be hearing. Then she said something out of nowhere: “My nanny says you shouldn’t marry the first boy who asks.” I didn’t really know what to do with that sentence. I brought it up that night, expecting it to be a whole thing. Our nanny just laughed before I’d even gotten it out. “Was this about Ethan?” There’s a boy in her class, apparently, who told her he was going to marry her. She came home upset about it — asked if that meant she had to. So our nanny got down on her level and told her no. You don’t have to marry the first one who asks, or the second one, or anybody, unless that’s actually what she wants one day. She also said something about being kind to people but not owing them anything just because they expect it. I felt bad for jumping to conclusions.It wasn’t about boys at all, really. It was more that she wanted my daughter to know she gets a say.
- I was a single mom working two jobs when my son was born, absolute chaos, zero support system. Hired a nanny named Ruth off a local Facebook group without even interviewing her because she was the only one who didn’t flinch at my budget. First week she’s there, I come home and the kitchen is spotless, kid’s asleep, and there’s a post-it on the fridge that just says “he had a good day, don’t worry about tomorrow, I got groceries with my own money bc I saw you were low, pay me back whenever.” I cried in my car before I even went inside. Fast forward two years. My son’s going through this phase where he full-on melts down every morning because he doesn’t want me to leave for work. Screaming, the whole thing. I feel like the worst mom alive every single day. One morning I’m about to walk out and Ruth just looks at me and goes “go, I got this, don’t look back or he’ll know it works.” I didn’t understand what she meant until later — turns out she’d just sit with him on the floor, not trying to stop the crying, just saying “I know, it’s hard, I’m here” over and over till he was done. No bribes, no distraction tricks. Just sat with the kid in his feelings till they passed. She was with us four years. When she left (moved states for her own family), my son made her a card that said “you’re my other mom” and misspelled “other.” She still has it on her fridge, she told me last time we talked.
- We had one regular sitter who was amazing. She always showed up with fun crafts, painted our nails, played dress up, made us cool food. We LOVED when she came over! I remember when she was expecting and she used her belly to prop up our feet for pedicures.
- Once my kid had a huge tantrum, the kind where nothing works, I was ready to just sit in the closet and cry myself. Our nanny Beth just laid down on the floor next to my screaming toddler. After a minute the kid stopped screaming just to ask “why are you on the floor” all confused. Beth goes “just resting, you can join me if you want.” Kid laid down next to her. Both quiet for like 5 minutes. I don’t know how she did it but sometimes it feels like she knows my kid better than I do...and that’s not a bad thing!
- One of my earliest memories is of me and my brother, sitting on the steps in our house, crying because our second au pair was leaving to go home. In fact, one au pair met her current husband while she was living with us. My dad walked her down the aisle at her wedding, and now she has two wonderful kids and lives close by! I got to go visit another one of my au pairs in the Czech Republic; she now has two kids as well. We do our best to stay in touch, but time and distance has made it tough.
- I’ve recently have come into adulthood and done a lot of work in therapy. Through this work I realized that my nanny took a huge role in raising me. My parents are well off and would leave for vacation in other countries for at least 10-14 days a time. I thought this was completely normal until my therapist told me it’s not? Please let me know if this is not normal. Basically I wanted to come on here and say that my nanny was a part of my family and made a huge impact on the woman I am today. She passed in 2019. It gutted me. But she told me she would never leave me side before she passed.
- Interviewed a lot of nannies before hiring ours, and one thing that stood out about Renata specifically: she told me flat out in the interview that she doesn’t do the “nanny lets you have candy/screens/stay up late” thing to make kids like her more, because it undermines the parents and isn’t fair to us. Actually said the words “my job is to make your rules easier to follow, not to be the exception to them.” Been with us 3 years now and she’s held to that completely. Kids adore her anyway, just not because she’s the “cool one.” She’s the steady one. Didn’t realize how much that mattered until a friend’s nanny quit and the kids were devastated specifically because she was the fun-rule-breaker and now nobody wants to be the “boring” parent again.
- I’m allowed to bring my child to work with me when needed, even if she’s sick. They said “we’re parents, we get it happens.” I’m also allowed to take the kid I nanny pretty much wherever I want. “We trust you, you can take them wherever.” And they just find out where we went when I text them photos of what we did that week.
- My nanny kid is in the throes of her “threenager” stage so many days have been really rough recently. The other day I took her to a park for a picnic and we were having such a fun and good happy time when suddenly she just squealed with excitement and hugged my leg and said “I love you and love hanging out with you” 🥺
- I had a nanny for two summers in elementary school because I was precocious and hated summer camps. I think I was a bit of a terror, looking back I would have hated to nanny myself. I also realize that my parents were a bit clueless about hiring a nanny, and it was her first job, and I think she was probably way underpaid. But, I remember loving that summer so much! We did so many fun outdoor things, picnics and wading in the river, building volcanoes in the sand at the park, baking cookies, building forts out of boxes. Even though I was a cranky kid, I don’t ever remember her yelling at us. She was so patient, kind and creative.
- My son fell off his bike, skinned his knee bad, came in crying. Our nanny cleaned it up like I expected her to. But she kept saying “brave boy, brave boy” under her breath the whole time, not performative, just quiet and automatic, like a reflex she has. Found out later it’s something her own mother used to say to her growing up. Small inherited kindness, passed down through two families now instead of one. Don’t know why that got me but it did.
Behind every happy kid is usually an adult who’s mastered the impossible art of staying calm through chaos, spotting tears before they fall, and somehow making everything feel okay again. After all, kids see the world differently than adults do.
These nannies are some of the most kind-hearted ones you’ll come across but motherhood means keeping your kids safe at all times. Would you trust a nanny with your child?