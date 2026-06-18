12 Work Moments That Show Compassion and Trust Still Lead to Happiness in 2026

I hired our nanny for a 4:30 AM start. The run got cancelled, so I came back home quietly. The house was dark, the sofa empty, my bedroom too. Then the baby monitor lit up, and I heard my husband whisper: “Right there, don’t stop, baby.”

I walked down that hall, praying I’d heard wrong, and pushed the door open. Our nanny was on the floor with our son flat on her lap, her fingers pressing tiny, slow circles into his lower back, the exact spot, apparently, that made him go completely still after weeks of colic and zero sleep.

My husband was inches away, watching her hands like she was defusing something. He was sitting cross-legged right next to her, whispering, “Wait, like this?” and she kept saying, “Softer; let him feel it, don’t force it.” Our son was melting.

I stood in that doorway with my hand over my mouth, just watching. My husband had apparently been up for two hours trying everything before he finally knocked on her door at 5 AM. She opened it already half awake and just said, “Show me,” and walked straight in.

When our son finally relaxed, my husband looked up and saw me standing there. He just said, “She’s magic.” I gave her a raise the next morning. She said, “It’s just love; it doesn’t cost anything extra.”

She has been with us for three years. She is family now, and she knows it.