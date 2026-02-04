I Refuse to Be Blamed for a $45K Payroll Mistake

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been working at this company for a few years now, and it’s a pretty normal office job with predictable pay. I’m not wealthy by any means, and I still have student loans, so I always check my bank account on payday just to make sure everything lines up.

That’s why I noticed immediately when payday came, and my account showed $50,000 instead of $5,000. I didn’t say anything.

The next morning, accounting called me in a panic, “We need that money back immediately. There was a payroll error.” I laughed and told them, “Already paid off my student loans with it.”

A few days later, the whole office went quiet after a company-wide announcement went out. It said: “Due to a critical payroll error that depleted operational funds, the annual team retreat and all mid-year bonuses have been canceled.”