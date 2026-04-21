14 Stories of Everyday Honesty and Kindness That Prove Good People Are Everywhere

People
04/21/2026
14 Stories of Everyday Honesty and Kindness That Prove Good People Are Everywhere

Honesty and kindness stories don’t always make the headlines. Most of them happen quietly, between strangers, in the middle of an ordinary day. Reading these 14 stories, you start to realize just how many people out there still choose honesty. Simply because that’s who they are.

  • I went to the bank to deposit money into my husband’s account — $1,000. But the girl there was adamant, saying you can’t just deposit money into someone else’s account! I argued with her for half an hour. I finally convinced her.
    So I walk out and see that she credited the account not with 1,000, but 10,000. My conscience kicked in — I went back to the bank and went straight to the shift supervisor. She listened to me and invited that employee over. The girl was very surprised.
  • Once, my mom went shopping with her friends in a neighboring town right after payday. They bought groceries at the market and were waiting for the bus with their bags.
    They were already on the bus when my mom realized she had left her purse on the bench. There were her documents, her passport, and 2 paychecks (my dad’s and hers) inside. She immediately went back, but it was already gone.
    She came home shocked: there was still a whole month until the next payday, with a family and 2 kids to take care of. She didn’t say anything to my dad that evening, and couldn’t sleep the entire night. In the morning, Dad came into the room... and in his hands was the purse she had forgotten!
    Dad had no idea and told her that some man had come with his son and returned the purse to him. Mom couldn’t believe her eyes and ran out of the house hoping to catch up and thank these people, but she couldn’t find them. Nothing was missing from the purse.
    These people had traveled from another town to return it. Mom still can’t forget them.
  • Almost a month ago, I lost this wallet at an indoor water park. Today I opened my mailbox to find that a woman named Joyce who lives a state over, has returned it to me! Money, gift cards, it was all there! Really, this restored my faith in humanity.
  • I work in a restaurant. Today, a man forgot his bag in our venue. I hid it without even looking inside. Half an hour later, this guest runs back and asks about the bag. I say, “Don’t worry, here it is.”
    He takes it, opens it, and it’s full of money. And he says to me, “Thank you so much, I had already lost hope of getting it back.” I reply that it’s on each person’s conscience.
    He then told me that his family desperately needed the money for his mother’s treatment, and he had borrowed it. He wanted to thank me and handed me $100. I refused.
  • The package arrived, delivered by courier. The weight seemed about right, but the dimensions were off. Just in case, I filmed the unboxing. Inside the package, there was not my order, but 4 multi-tools, each worth about $80, while my order was only around $65.
    I don’t need things that don’t belong to me, so I tried to get the seller’s phone number from support. They won’t provide it. I checked the electronic receipt, and it was there. I sent a message — nothing.
    It was already about 10 p.m. or so. I decided to call anyway. The seller sounded somewhat displeased. I say, “I received someone else’s order.” And he says to me, “Alright, I’ll send the tracking number, and you can pass it to delivery.” I think, fine.
    He only sent me the tracking number about 7-10 days later. I sent the package, and notified him that I returned everything.
  • Walked into the pharmacy with my mom. She bought something and went to the counter to pay. I noticed something on the floor — it was money folded in thirds. Aside from my mom and me, the pharmacy was empty. I handed the bills to the cashier.
    A few days later, I went back to the same pharmacy. The cashier said, “Turns out, a girl had dropped her entire salary here.” She cried all evening after losing it, thinking no one would return it, but she was wrong. We lived quite modestly back then, but taking someone else’s money was just too much.
  • Our firm’s competitors reached out to me. They were offering a hefty sum for some data, like marketing plans and budgets. Nothing too critical. The amount was so significant that I could have done a high-end renovation or added to my savings to buy a dream car. The temptation was there, and the truth would likely never have come to light.
    But I decided to go with my conscience. There are problems at work sometimes, but this is my home company, my team. I couldn’t let them down. I wrote them a short but firm refusal. My conscience is worth more than any amount of money.
  • Once, I was in a rush and at first didn’t realize the cashier had given me too much change. When I got home and counted the money, I was really surprised. I went back to the store and returned the extra. The girl who had rung up my purchase almost cried.
    And I don’t understand how someone could not return that money. This person works from morning till night, trying to make a living. Mistakes happen — we’re all human.
  • When my wife and I were buying an apartment in a new building, I was getting about 4 hours of sleep a day. I was moving on autopilot. That morning, I took the shared ownership agreement with me (I needed to submit it to the registration office) and left it in the bus.
    When I got to work, I realized something was missing. I said to myself, “The documents are gone.” An inner voice told me, “You left it on the bus.” I ran back trying to find the bus, but it didn’t work out. I was feeling defeated. Getting a copy was problematic.
    It so happened that the next morning I had a meeting scheduled with the electrician. So, I arrived at our new building. The area was new, there was no pavement, and the elevator in the building wasn’t working, while the apartment was on the ninth floor. I approached the door and saw the folder that held the agreement. But it was empty.
    I opened the door, and the agreement was lying on the floor. A kind soul had gone all the way, found the right apartment (there were no numbers on the doors), and ensured it wasn’t stolen by sliding it through the gap! How happy I was then!
  • Lost a wallet with quite a large sum of money and bank cards. I had no money and no one to borrow from. I was desperate.
    Suddenly, a call comes in. Some kind-hearted guy found my wallet, tracked me down through social media using the name on the card, and there was my number. I ran to meet him, and there was this guy looking like a typical thug in a tracksuit, cap, and shoes. He spoke accordingly.
    If I had met someone like him in an alley at night, I probably would’ve picked up my pace. He handed me the wallet and said, “Come on, don’t lose it again.”
  • A month ago, I found a forgotten bank card in the ATM. I took it home and used the number to make a small transfer with a message that included my phone number. Soon, the owner of the card called, we met, and I returned the lost card. She was a student about 20 years old, and all she said was “thank you.”
    And today, I received a significant amount transferred to my card. The message said, “Thank you for returning our daughter’s bank card. She is from another town and was in yours that evening. If it hadn’t been for you, she wouldn’t have been able to return home.”
  • One fine day, I lost my car keys. It was morning. After parking the car near the school, I went off to teach the children. At that moment, I didn’t know I had lost the keys. Apparently, they had slipped unnoticed from my bag’s pocket.
    In the evening, after the classes, while trying to start the car, I realized the keys were gone. I thought, “Most likely, I left them in the car.” But the car was locked. I hadn’t even begun to panic when an old man approached me and asked, “Is this your car?”
    It turned out he had found the keys in the morning. He had come into the school and asked around, but the security couldn’t give any clear answer. And he waited!
    I was so touched. I didn’t have any cash on me, nothing, not even a chocolate bar. I had nothing to thank him with. The old man quickly left, and I didn’t get to ask for his contact information.
    This happened several years ago. And I always remember him and thank him in my thoughts. May my gratitude materialize into something good in his life.
  • My sister lost her wallet with her driver’s license and bank card. And she couldn’t remember where. She immediately blocked the card, but she was very upset about the license.
    Soon she got a call from a familiar beauty salon. They said a woman had found her lost items and left her number. My sister called.
    The woman explained, “I was riding in a taxi and got to talking with the driver.” He was complaining, “I found a wallet in the car, but I don’t know how to return it.” My sister rarely uses taxis, she drives her own car or travels with her husband, so the situation was surprising.
    The passenger took the wallet, found the license inside, and the salon’s business card. She conducted a full investigation: called the salon, identified the client by name, and left her number!
    The savior invited her to pick up the lost items but strictly warned, “No reward, or I won’t give you the wallet.” My sister’s husband went there, collected the wallet, thanked her, and nevertheless left a huge box of chocolates.
  • Last year on Christmas, I went to the local bakery with my daughter. My child is quite a handful. With her around, I didn’t even notice that my wallet had fallen out. After that I didn’t check my bag for 2 days.
    On December 27, my birthday, I dropped my daughter off at kindergarten and was about to go pick up the cake when I decided to check social media. There was a message from a stranger. He wrote, “Did you lose a wallet?”
    I started checking my bag — and indeed, there was no wallet! I replied to him, “Yes, that’s me. I probably lost it at the bakery. There was a card with a drawing, some cash, and so on.”
    So, I went to that bakery. It turned out that on Christmas Day, a woman found my wallet and gave it to the staff. They kept it until the bakery owner arrived. He found my business card and reached out to me.
    And once he found out it was my birthday, he treated me to coffee and a pastry. He absolutely refused to take any money.

Losing something matters less when you know the world has people like this in it. For more stories of quiet kindness and doing right, check out these moments that prove good people show up when it matters most:

Has anyone ever surprised you with an act of honesty? Tell us what happened in the comments!

Preview photo credit Ne vse poimut/ VK

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads